Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Defends AI Search Features, Claims They Provide 'More Quality Clicks' as Traffic Declines

Google Defends AI Search Features, Claims They Provide 'More Quality Clicks' as Traffic Declines

Third-party data indicates that global search traffic declined by 15 percent year over year in June.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 13:24 IST
Google Defends AI Search Features, Claims They Provide 'More Quality Clicks' as Traffic Declines

Photo Credit: Google

Google said some websites are getting less traffic due to changing user behaviour

Highlights
  • Google says it is now sending slightly more quality clicks to websites
  • The company compared AI features to Knowledge Graph and sports scores
  • It said that people are visiting websites with forums, videos, podcasts
Advertisement

Google defended its search engine's artificial intelligence (AI) features amid growing concerns about their role in the global decline of website traffic. On Wednesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant said that third-party reports suggesting a drop in search traffic are "inaccurate" and based on "flawed methodologies." It defended features such as AI Overviews and the recently added AI Mode by stating that these features ensure websites are receiving “more quality clicks.” In May (around the same time that AI Overviews rolled out), a popular business news publication reportedly fired 21 percent of its workforce due to extreme traffic drops.

Google Says Third-Party Reports on Search Traffic Decline are 'Inaccurate'

Elizabeth Reid, Vice President and Head of Google Search, said in a blog post that the company recently heard questions from users about the search giant's AI features negatively impacting website traffic. Dismissing these concerns, Reid claimed, “Overall, total organic click volume from Google Search to websites has been relatively stable year-over-year.”

The executive also claimed that the introduction of the AI features has resulted in websites receiving “slightly more quality clicks.” By this, Reid means click-throughs that do not result in immediate click-backs, indicating that the person is interested in the content.

Criticising third-party reports highlighting declining search traffic for using “flawed methodologies, isolated examples, or traffic changes that occurred prior to the rollout of AI features in Search,” Reid claimed that AI Overviews are surfacing more links on the page than before.

Notably, she is referring to the small chain-link icon next to sentences and paragraphs in the feature, clicking which opens multiple source URLs on the right side of the page.

Reid also added that while overall search traffic to websites remains relatively stable, user trends are responsible for some websites getting less traffic and others witnessing an increase. “People are increasingly seeking out and clicking on sites with forums, videos, podcasts, and posts where they can hear authentic voices and first-hand perspectives,” Reid said, indicating that websites that were suffering from reduced traffic merely failed to evolve with this shift in user behaviour.

While Google continues to defend its AI features and shift the blame to websites being unable to evolve, the real-world impact is being felt ever since the company released AI Overviews globally. For instance, Business Insider stated the reason for laying off 21 percent of its staff was its inability to “endure extreme traffic drops outside of our control.”

It is not the only website to claim AI is taking away Internet search traffic. According to Similarweb data (via New York Post), both HuffPost and Washington Post have seen their traffic decline by as much as 50 percent between April 2022 and April 2025.

Similarweb data (via The Economist) claims that the global search traffic declined by 15 percent YoY in June. Additionally, the report also claimed that zero-clicks to news websites increased from 56 percent in May 2024 to almost 69 percent in May 2025. However, Google claims that this data inaccurate.

“As a search company, we care passionately — perhaps more than any other company — about the health of the web ecosystem. We continue to send billions of clicks to websites every day and believe that Search's value exchange with the web remains strong,” Reid added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, AI, AI Overviews, AI Mode, Artificial Intelligence, Google Search
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Kitchen Appliances
Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access

Related Stories

Google Defends AI Search Features, Claims They Provide 'More Quality Clicks' as Traffic Declines
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Attracts Thousands Ahead of Early Access
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  3. Xiaomi's Refreshed Redmi Logo Will Debut With This Phone on August 19
  4. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  5. Google Gives Students in These Countries Free Access to Its AI Pro Plan
  6. Instagram Just Added These Features Inspired by Snapchat and TikTok
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones
  8. Poco M7 Plus Price Teased; Confirmed to Feature Silicon Carbon Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Defends AI Search Features, Claims They Provide 'More Quality Clicks' as Traffic Declines
  2. Google AI Pro Plan Goes Free for a Year for Students in the US, Japan and More Countries
  3. Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access
  4. Instagram Map With Location Sharing Rolls Out Alongside TikTok-Inspired Friends Tab and Reposts
  5. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked; New Lineup Said to Offer Camera Coach Feature
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series to Offer Gemini-Powered Conversational Photo Editing Feature: Report
  7. iPhone 17 Air Leaks: From 120Hz ProMotion Display to 5.5mm Thin Form Factor, What to Expect
  8. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Earth’s Oldest Impact Crater Turns Out to Be Much Younger, Scientists Reveal in New Study
  10. NASA's TRACERS Satellites Begin Solar Wind Study Despite SV1 Glitch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »