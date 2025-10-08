Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic to Open First India Office in Bengaluru in 2026 as Demand for AI Tools Grows

Anthropic to Open First India Office in Bengaluru in 2026 as Demand for AI Tools Grows

Anthropic currently offers both free and paid tiers of Claude in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 October 2025 12:39 IST
Anthropic to Open First India Office in Bengaluru in 2026 as Demand for AI Tools Grows

Photo Credit: Anthropic

This would be Anthropic's second office in the Asia Pacific region after Tokyo

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AI adoption in India has accelerated fuelled by rising tech spending
  • India is Anthropic's second-largest consumer market for Claude chatbot
  • Anthropic is yet to introduce local currency pricing for Claude in India
Advertisement

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup backed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com, said on Tuesday it will open its first office in India next year, aiming to tap into the country's growing appetite for AI tools.

The move comes as AI adoption in India accelerates, fueled by rising enterprise tech spending, a growing pool of skilled talent, and increasing investor interest.

India, home to nearly a billion internet users, is becoming a major battleground for global AI players.

The Asian country has emerged as Anthropic's second-largest consumer market for its chatbot Claude, which competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT and is noted for its strong coding capabilities.

Anthropic currently offers both free and paid tiers of Claude in India but has not yet introduced local currency pricing.

Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is scheduled to visit India this week to meet with public officials and corporate partners, the $183 billion (roughly Rs. 16,24,797 crore) company said.

The new office will be located in Bengaluru, widely recognized as the technology hub of India, and operations will start early 2026, Anthropic said. The location would serve as its second office in the Asia Pacific region after Tokyo, it added.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, was formally registered as a legal entity in India in 2025 and plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year.

OpenAI and Anthropic face strong competition in India from rivals such as Google's Gemini and AI startup Perplexity, both of which have launched offerings that make their advanced plans free for many users in the market.

Last month, Anthropic announced plans to triple its international workforce to meet a surge in demand for its Claude AI models outside the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthropic, India, AI, Bengaluru
NPCI Enhances UPI Payments with Biometric, Wearable Glass Verification

Related Stories

Anthropic to Open First India Office in Bengaluru in 2026 as Demand for AI Tools Grows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola's Android 16 Update Starts Rolling Out to These Phones in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Listed on IMEI Website, Could Debut Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Might Arrive in This Colour
  4. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India
  5. IMC 2025: JioBharat Phones With Safety Features, Jio AI Classroom Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Urges Google Chrome Users to Update After Google Patches Critical Security Flaws
  2. Google Reportedly Working on Ability to Share Android Earthquake Alerts With iPhone Users
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Add Instagram-Inspired 'Questions' to Your Status
  4. Dubai’s VARA Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations
  5. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Motorola Announces Android 16 Update Rollout in India; Edge Series Models to Receive Update First
  7. The Death of Bunny Munro OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. IMC 2025: JioBharat Phones With Safety Features, Jio AI Classroom Programme Announced
  10. JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx Launched in India With Auracast Support, Adaptive ANC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »