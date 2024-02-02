Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Generative AI Features Will Be Unveiled ‘Later This Year’, Mentions India too

Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Generative AI Features Will Be Unveiled ‘Later This Year’, Mentions India too

Tim Cook reportedly said that the company has spent a “tremendous amount of time and effort” in AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 19:24 IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Generative AI Features Will Be Unveiled ‘Later This Year’, Mentions India too

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reportedly, iOS 18 could be one of its biggest updates ever

Highlights
  • Tim Cook revealed Apple’s AI plans at company’s quarterly earnings call
  • Apple CEO refused to reveal any details about the AI development
  • Cook also mentioned India and its revenue growth in the nation in Q4 2023
Advertisement

Apple could soon bring generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its devices, revealed CEO Tim Cook during the company's quarterly earning calls. While speaking about the Cupertino-based tech giant's achievements in the last quarter, Cook mentioned that it has been spending a “tremendous amount of time and effort” on AI. Without disclosing any details, he also hinted that these features could be released later this year. If Apple does step into the generative AI space, it will be competing with the likes of Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI.

During the call, Cook alluded to AI multiple times and specifically mentioned generative AI once. Presenting his prepared remarks, the Apple CEO said, “ As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.”

Apple's generative AI plan

Despite name-dropping the emerging technology, Cook never revealed any information on exactly what Apple was working on or which devices were likely to receive AI features. While answering an analyst's question regarding any thoughts on the potential upcoming announcements on AI, Cook said, “In terms of generative AI, which I would guess is your focus, we have a lot of work going on internally as I've alluded to before. Our M.O., if you will, has always been to do work and then talk about work and not to get out in front of ourselves, and so we're going to hold that to this as well. But we've got some things that we're incredibly excited about that we'll be talking about later this year.”

Cook may not have revealed a lot, but rumours about Apple entering the generative AI space have been surfacing for a while. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple's iOS 18 update, which is expected to arrive with the launch of the iPhone 16 series in September-October, could be one of the biggest in Apple's history. Cook's statements align with the same.

While there is no way to know how Apple may innovate with generative AI, some have speculated that one of its main impacts will be seen in Siri, which might be able to handle more complex verbal commands and tasks. Other possible features remain unknown at this time.

Apart from AI, another highlight during Apple's earnings call was the mention of India. The country made an appearance during the prepared remarks of both the Apple CEO and Luca Maestri, the Chief financial officer of Apple. Both of them mentioned India highlighting Apple's quarterly records in the country. Notably, the iPhone maker surpassed the ten million mark in revenue for the first time in a calendar year in India, leading the category, as per a Counterpoint report.

In particular, Maestri mentioned India-based software giant Zoho, highlighting the iPhone's enterprise growth. He said, “In emerging markets, Zoho, a leading technology company headquartered in India, offers its 15,000-plus global employees a choice of devices, with 80 percent of their workforce using iPhone for work and nearly two-thirds of them choosing Mac as their primary computer.”

Further, responding to an analyst's question, Cook referenced that India grew in revenue terms for Apple with strong double digits in the previous quarter, setting a new revenue record in the region.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Artificial intelligence, Tim Cook, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Bard Gets Big Upgrade; Can Generate AI Images, Supports More Languages

Related Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Generative AI Features Will Be Unveiled ‘Later This Year’, Mentions India too
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. QX Lab AI Launches Ask QX, a Node-Based Hybrid Generative AI Platform
  2. Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Generative AI Features Will Be Unveiled ‘Later This Year’, Mentions India too
  3. Honor X9b Amazon India Microsite Goes Live; Honor Choice Earbuds X5 Launch Teased
  4. Google Bard Gets Big Upgrade; Can Generate AI Images, Supports More Languages
  5. Poco X6 Neo Could Launch in India Next Month; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  6. Google Maps Brings a New Generative AI Feature to Improve Discovery
  7. Jio AirFiber Introduces New Add-On Data Plans in India: See Price, Offers
  8. Lava Yuva 3 With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Pre-Bookings in India to Start on February 8
  10. Apple Vision Pro Will Offer Over 600 Native Apps and Games Ready at Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »