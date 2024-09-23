Technology News
iQOO 13 is tipped to boast 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 11:45 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQOO 12 was initially unveiled in China in November last year

Highlights
  • iQoo 13 is tipped to carry up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage
  • iQoo 13 could feature 32-megapixel front camera
  • It is tipped to come with an IP68-rated build
iQOO 13 is easily among the most highly anticipated smartphones to launch this year. The Vivo sub-brand is yet to announce the launch date officially. However, ahead of it, speculations about the price, specifications and India launch timeline of the phone have surfaced online. Like last year's iQOO 12, the iQoo 13 is also expected to run on a Snapdragon chipset. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The iQoo 13 is likely to pack a 6,150mAh battery.

iQoo 13 Price in India (Leaked)

GizmoChina, citing an unspecified leak, suggests the India launch timeline, price and specifications of the iQOO 13. As per the report, the handset will be launched sometime in December in India, presumably between December 1 and December 10, following its initial unveiling in China. It could be priced at around Rs. 55,000 in the country.

The iQOO 12 was initially unveiled in China in November last year alongside iQOO 12 Pro and arrived in India later in December 2023.

iQoo 13 Specifications (Leaked)

The iQoo 13 will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. For optics, it might get a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 32-megapixel front camera.

As per the report, the iQoo 13 will get an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It is likely to have a metal middle frame and could pack a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It is tipped to come with an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. The phone may boast a “Halo” light design.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
