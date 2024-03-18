Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Researchers Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Model With Up to 30 Billion Parameters

Apple Researchers Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Model With Up to 30 Billion Parameters

Apple researchers said that the MM1 AI models are currently in the pre-training phase.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2024 13:04 IST
Apple Researchers Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Model With Up to 30 Billion Parameters

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Laurenz Heymann

Apple researchers said the MM1 model consists of both dense models and MoE variants

Highlights
  • Apple researchers said MM1 has achieved competitive performance
  • The paper claims MM1 is capable of in-context learning
  • Recently, Apple acquired AI startup DarwinAI
Advertisement

Apple researchers have shared their work on building a multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) large language model (LLM), in a pre-print paper. Published on an online portal on March 14, the paper highlights how it was able to achieve the advanced capabilities of multimodality and make the foundation model train on both text-only data as well as images. The new advancements in AI for the Cupertino-based tech giant come following CEO Tim Cook's remarks made during the company's earning calls where he said that AI features could arrive later this year.

The pre-print version of the research paper has been published on arXiv, an open-access online repository of scholarly papers. However, the papers posted here are not peer-reviewed. While the paper itself does not mention Apple, most of the researchers mentioned are affiliated with the company's machine learning (ML) division, leading to the belief that the project is also affiliated with the iPhone maker.

As per the researchers, they are working on MM1, a family of multimodal models containing up to 30 billion parameters. Calling it a “performant multimodal LLM (MLLM), the authors of the paper highlighted that image encoders, the vision language connector, and other architecture components and data choices were made to create the AI model which is capable of understanding both text as well as image-based inputs.

Giving an example, the paper stated, “We demonstrate that for large-scale multimodal pre-training using a careful mix of image-caption, interleaved image-text, and text-only data is crucial for achieving state-of-the-art (SOTA) few-shot results across multiple benchmarks, compared to other published pre-training results.”

To break it down, the AI model is currently in the pre-training phase, which means it is not trained enough to give the desired outputs. This is the stage when the algorithm and the AI architecture are used to design the workflow of the model and how it processes data, eventually. The team of Apple researchers were able to add computer vision to the model using image encoders and a vision language connector. Then, when testing with a mix of just images, image and text, and text-only data set, the team found that the results were competitive compared to existing models at the same stage.

While the breakthrough is significant, this research paper is not enough to ascertain that a multimodal AI chatbot will be added to Apple's operating system. At this stage, it is difficult to even say whether the AI model is multimodal while taking inputs or in giving output as well (whether it can generate AI images or not). But if the results are confirmed to be consistent after peer review, it can be said that the tech giant has taken another big step towards building a native generative AI foundation model.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Artificial intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple to Bring Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature to Watch Series 10: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Apple Researchers Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Model With Up to 30 Billion Parameters
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3V Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch on This Day
  2. Apple's AR Glasses Will Launch Three Years From Now; Roadmap Leaked
  3. PS5 Pro Will Feature a 3 Times Faster GPU Than the Standard PS5: Report
  4. Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring: Mark Gurman
  5. Apple Researchers are Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Models
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Series to Launch on This Date, Design, and Key Features Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly in Talks With Google to Integrate Gemini for Advanced AI Features on iPhone
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Series Launch Set for March 26; Design Revealed, Key Features Teased
  3. Apple Researchers Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Model With Up to 30 Billion Parameters
  4. Apple to Bring Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature to Watch Series 10: Mark Gurman
  5. Bitcoin Value Remains Pinned Around $66,000, Small Gains Hit Ether, Solana
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 With Support for On-Device Generative AI, 200-Megapixel Camera Support Launched
  7. Leaked PS5 Pro Specifications Hint at Improved System Memory, CPU Speed and Faster GPU
  8. Elon Musk’s xAI Takes Its AI Chatbot Grok Open Source for Researchers and Developers
  9. iPhone SE 4, Foldable iPhone, AR Glasses, More; Apple's Product Roadmap for Next 3 Years Leaked
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Launch Set for March 21; Design and Colour Options Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »