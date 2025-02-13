Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Baidu to Make AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Free of Charge from April 1

Baidu to Make AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Free of Charge from April 1

Baidu was among China's first movers in AI following the 2022 debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 February 2025 12:18 IST
Baidu to Make AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Free of Charge from April 1

Photo Credit: Reuters

Baidu has struggled to gain widespread adoption for its Ernie large language model

Highlights
  • Baidu faces growing competition in China's AI sector
  • It said it has improved technology and reduced costs around Ernie Bot
  • Baidu has also launched an advanced search function
Advertisement

Chinese search engine leader Baidu said on Thursday it would make its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie Bot free starting April 1, citing improved technology and reduced costs.

The AI service will be accessible at no cost to all users on both desktop and mobile platforms, Baidu said in a WeChat post.

Baidu faces growing competition in China's AI sector, particularly from DeepSeek which offers free AI chatbot services whose performance the startup said is comparable to the advanced systems of US pioneer OpenAI at lower operational cost.

Baidu was among China's first movers in AI following the 2022 debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT, but has struggled to gain widespread adoption for its Ernie large language model. It has said its latest version, Ernie 4.0, matches OpenAI's GPT-4 capabilities.

In terms of user adoption, Baidu's AI offerings have lagged those of domestic competitors such as ByteDance's Doubao chatbot and newcomer DeepSeek, showed data from AI product tracker Aicpb.com.

In late 2023, Baidu introduced premium features to its search engine powered by its advanced models including Ernie 4.0, charging CNY 59.9 ($8.18 or roughly Rs. 710) a month.

It also announced on Thursday the launch of an advanced search function which would also be freely available from April 1. The feature promises enhanced reasoning capability and tool integration for delivering expert-level responses, Baidu said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: baidu, ai, Ernie Bot, China, OpenAI, DeepSeek
Adobe Releases AI-Powered Generate Video in Public Beta, Redesigns Firefly Web App
Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Baidu to Make AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Free of Charge from April 1
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple TV App Now Available for Android Users on Google Play
  2. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  4. Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services: Source
  5. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  6. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  7. Saros, MindsEye and More: Everything Announced at Sony's State of Play
  8. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  9. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Feature a Smaller-Than-Expected Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. JioHotstar May Launch Soon; JioStar Reportedly Shares Teaser for Viacom18, Star India’s Joint Venture Platform
  2. Increased Seismic Activity at Mount Spurr Raises Eruption Concerns
  3. Scientists Discover Two New Supernova Remnants in a Surprising Location
  4. Realme P3x 5G India Launch Set for February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro; Design, Colours Revealed
  5. Weak Gravitational Lensing Examines Universe’s Structure: What You Need to Know
  6. The Man with the Iron Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Biographical Thriller on Operation Anthropoid
  7. Alice in Borderland Season 3 First Look Out, Set for September 2025 Release
  8. The Wheel of Time Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
  9. Oops! Ab Kya? OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »