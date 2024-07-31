Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Canva Acquires AI Image and Video Generator Leonardo.ai, Will Integrate It Into Magic Studio Tools

Canva Acquires AI Image and Video Generator Leonardo.ai, Will Integrate It Into Magic Studio Tools

Leonardo.ai is Canva’s eighth acquisition to date.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2024 13:05 IST
Canva Acquires AI Image and Video Generator Leonardo.ai, Will Integrate It Into Magic Studio Tools

Photo Credit: Canva

Canva says Leonardo.ai has very high prompt adherence and gives users granular control

Highlights
  • Leonardo.ai is an Australian startup focused on visual asset generation
  • Leonardo.ai’s foundation model is called Phoenix
  • Canva to integrate Phoenix into its image and video generation tools
Advertisement

Canva acquired Australia-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Leonardo.ai on Tuesday. The AI startup uses its native foundation model Phoenix to generate images, videos, and create visual assets. The platform also offers features such as AI-powered upscaling, inline editing, and real-time image generation. Canva said that the Phoenix AI model will be integrated into its Magic Studio tools as a part of the acquisition. Notably, this is the company's eighth acquisition, joining Affinity (2024), Flourish (2022), Kaleido (2021), Smartmockups (2021), Pexels (2019), Pixabay (2019) and Zeetings (2018).

Canva Acquires Leonardo.ai

In a newsroom post, Canva announced the acquisition of Leonardo.ai. Despite acquiring the company, Canva will let the AI startup develop its web platform for its users and business customers, similar to Affinity. However, Canva will integrate the startup's Phoenix AI model into its Magic Studio tools. The model will mainly be used to improve the performance of its image and video generation capabilities. The company will also invest financial resources, expertise, and licenced content from the Canva Creators programme into Leonardo.ai.

leondardo ai Leonardo AI

Leonardo AI

 

Leonardo.ai allows users to generate images in various styles, including hyper-realistic, character portraits, anime, painterly styles, and more. It also offers AI-powered image upscaling, real-time image generation, and inline image editing. While the platform has a premium tier with advanced features, free users can also generate a limited number of images and videos.

Canva claimed that Leonardo's Phoenix foundation model shows a high level of prompt adherence, accurate text generation in images, and can generate production-ready assets in a single attempt. No other details about the model's architecture or the data it was trained on were shared.

Notably, Leonardo was founded in 2022. In two years, the company is said to have amassed more than 19 million registered users on its platform. Canva says the acquisition will not only improve its offerings but also grow Leonardo's user base.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Canva, Leonardo.ai, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Pack More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
Bitcoin Value Drops as the US Moves Silk Road-Related Tokens, Altcoins Reflect Mixed Prices

Related Stories

Canva Acquires AI Image and Video Generator Leonardo.ai, Will Integrate It Into Magic Studio Tools
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  2. Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Surface Online
  3. Poco M6 Plus 5G Colours, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. OnePlus Promises Free Screen Upgrade for Select Models in India: Report
  6. Google's AI Project Claims to Reduce Emissions at Traffic Intersections
  7. Nothing Gives First Look at Phone 2a Plus Ahead of July 31 Launch
  8. Realme 13 Pro 5G First Impressions
  9. HMD's Barbie-Themed Flip Phone Gets a Launch Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Images Hint at New Features, Specifications of Two Upcoming Variants
  2. Samsung May Reportedly Roll Out Android 15-Based One UI 7.0 Beta in August: Expected Features, Availability
  3. Canva Acquires AI Image and Video Generator Leonardo.ai, Will Integrate It Into Magic Studio Tools
  4. Xbox Game Pass Will Add Mafia: Definitive Edition on August 13
  5. Tecno Camon 30S Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, Wireless Charging Listed Online
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Pack More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  7. Bitcoin Value Drops as the US Moves Silk Road-Related Tokens, Altcoins Reflect Mixed Prices
  8. Google’s Project Green Light Leverages AI to Tackle Traffic Congestion and Reduce Emissions
  9. HMD's Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch on August 28
  10. Poco M6 Plus 5G Colour Options, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of August 1 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »