Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Pack More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could get up to 16GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2024 12:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Pack More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has 12GB RAM
  • All the storage variants of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have 12GB RAM
  • It could pack 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S25 series with three entries — Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra —is expected to go official in or around January next year. All the leaks so far point to the flagship phones packing very few upgrades over their predecessors. Most recently, a prominent tipster claimed that the Galaxy S5 Ultra will pack more RAM than the previous model. This year, Samsung stuck with the 12GB RAM configuration for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

Tipster Ice Universe on X posted “16GB yes!” suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could pack 16GB of RAM. The tipster did not disclose the phone name in the post, but the comments make it obvious that they are talking about the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If true, this would be an extra 4GB of RAM on the Galaxy S25 Ultra compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The additional RAM could enhance the gaming and multitasking experience, and enable new AI-based features. All the storage variants of the Galaxy S24 Ultra — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB — have 12GB RAM, based on this, we can expect the upcoming top tier flagship to get 16GB of RAM.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be designed asymmetrically on the front and back offering a narrower “visual bezel” compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is expected to come with a slimmer middle frame. The handset is rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup, retaining the 200-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom from its predecessor. The ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors might get an upgrade.

Samsung is expected to pack the same 5,000mAh battery capacity on the Galaxy S25 Ultra as its predecessor.

 

Comments

