Bitcoin Value Drops as the US Moves Silk Road-Related Tokens, Altcoins Reflect Mixed Prices

The price of BTC has fallen to $65,625.38 (roughly RS. 54.9 lakh) on global exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2024 12:30 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Pierre Borthiry

The crypto market cap, at this point, stands at $2.32 trillion

Highlights
  • Tether, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Chainlink recorded small gain
  • USD Coin, Polkadot trading in losses
Bitcoin, that was trading at $69,535 (roughly Rs. 58 lakh) at the start of this week, has dropped notably. The asset incurred a loss of over two percent in the last 24 hours on international exchanges like CoinMarketCap. With this, the price of BTC has fallen to $65,625.38 (roughly RS. 54.9 lakh) on global exchanges. Meanwhile, on Indian exchanges, BTC value tumbled by around one percent bringing its price within the range of $66,090 (roughly Rs. 55.3 lakh) and $70,230 (roughly Rs 58.8 lakh).

“BTC is under pressure after the US government moved Bitcoin tokens linked to Silk Road. A decisive move above the $66,500 (roughly Rs. 55.6 lakh) resistance could drive the price higher in the coming sessions. However, if Bitcoin fails to break past this resistance, it may decline further,” Mudrex CEO Edul Patel told Gadgets360. The US government has reportedly moved BTC tokens worth $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,746 crore) linked to the now defunct dark web marketplace Silk Road.

Ether saw a price dip of 1.28 percent in the last 24 hours. On international exchanges, ETH is trading at the price point of $3,272 (roughly Rs. 2.73 lakh) whereas in India, the price of ETH stands at $3,482 (roughly Rs 2.91 lakh).

With Grayscale's ETF having a net $120 million (roughly Rs. 1,004 crore) outflows in the day, ETH also traded lower below the $3,300 (roughly Rs. 2.76 lakh) mark. Ethereum however has a major support around the $2,800 (roughly Rs. 2.34 lakh) mark even if the downtrend continues,” CoinSwitch markets desk told Gadgets360.

Tether, USD Coin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot -- joined BTC and ETH in reflecting losses.

Meanwhile, Binance Coin, Solana, Ripple, Chainlink, Near Protocol, Litecoin, and Leo made some profits.

The overall crypto market cap dipped by nearly one percent in the last 24 hours to claim the capitalisation of $2.37 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,94,27,517 crore1,94,27,517 crore), showed CoinMarketCap

“As we navigate these turbulent times, it's crucial for investors to stay informed and approach the market with a balanced perspective,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder of Pi42 told Gadgets360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
