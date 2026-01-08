Technology News
English Edition
  • Google Play Store Could Soon Let Users Try Out Paid Games Before Purchasing Them: Report

Google Play Store Could Soon Let Users Try Out Paid Games Before Purchasing Them: Report

The "Try before you buy" functionality is expected to come as an opt-in feature for game developers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 11:00 IST
Google Play Store Could Soon Let Users Try Out Paid Games Before Purchasing Them: Report

Each user would reportedly be able to have one trial per game

Highlights
  • A new “Try before you buy” feature is said to be in development
  • The Try before you buy feature might not be available to non-game apps
  • This would allow users to experience a timed trial of paid game
Google appears to be gearing up to bring a game-changing feature to the Play Store that will let users try out games before making a purchase. The feature spotted in a recent APK teardown of the Google Play Store reportedly shows that the tech giant might soon allow users to play premium paid games for a set duration at no cost. This feature could be limited to games on the Play Store. Google may also bring a similar trial option for paid apps. This upcoming Google Play Store functionality is expected to enhance user confidence in purchases.

Google Play Store Could Get a 'Try Before You Buy' Feature Soon

Android Authority spotted references to a new "Try before you buy" feature for games in an APK teardown of the Google Play Store (version 49.6.19-29). This feature would allow developers to offer free trials for their games for a limited time. Users can purchase the full game experience after the trial period. Another string "Pick up where you left off if you decide to buy", spotted by the publication in the code, suggests users will be able to carry over the progress made during the trial when they purchase the game.

Each user would reportedly be able to have one trial per game, with durations ranging between a few minutes to a few hours. Repeated attempts for trials could show a "You already used the trial" message. The "Try before you buy" feature might not be available to non-game apps, but the report suggests that it could potentially extend to paid apps in the future.

The "Try before you buy" functionality is expected to come as an opt-in feature for game developers. It will help players to explore new titles and allow developers to showcase gameplay quality and increase conversion rates.

Meanwhile, Google is bringing several new features and updates to the Google Play Store this year. The Play Store will show warnings on app listings that cause excessive battery drain starting March 1, 2026. This move will discourage users from downloading them. Apps that cause excessive battery drain will be removed from the recommendations list as well.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Google Play Store, Google Play, Games, Try before you buy, Google, Android Games
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Featured
Gadgets 360 is available in
