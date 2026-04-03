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ChatGPT App May Soon Get a Custom Share Sheet, File Picker Interface and More UI Changes

New UI changes were reportedly spotted in the ChatGPT app version 1.2026.090.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 April 2026 11:17 IST
ChatGPT App May Soon Get a Custom Share Sheet, File Picker Interface and More UI Changes

OpenAI is said to be developing an Uploaded files feature

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Highlights
  • OpenAI appears to be developing multiple UI changes
  • ChatGPT app version 1.2026.090 said to update photo attachments
  • The teardown also reportedly includes a redesigned file picker
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OpenAI appears to be developing multiple UI changes that may debut soon in the ChatGPT app. A recent APK teardown of the ChatGPT app reportedly revealed features like a custom share sheet and a redesigned file picker interface. The app could also bring the 'Uploaded Files' feature to display all the files users have previously uploaded to the app. The future version of the app is also said to offer improvements to the photo attachments.

Upcoming ChatGPT App Features Spotted

The upcoming UI changes were spotted in the ChatGPT app version 1.2026.090 by Android Authority. The app said to include a custom share sheet that appears immediately after the user taps the share icon. It shows the selection of supported apps in the top row for direct sharing, including Google/Samsung Messages, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Outlook, Signal, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, and others. These apps are built directly into the ChatGPT app.

As per the screenshots included in the report, the Copy Link and Share options are listed in the bottom row. Tapping the Share will open the system's default share sheet, allowing users to choose from additional apps not included in the custom list.

chatgpt apk androidauthority ChatGPT

Photo Credit: Androidauthority

ChatGPT app version 1.2026.090 is also said to offer an update for photo attachments. When users add an image to the input field, three options appear — Clean up image, Remove the background, and Draw and annotate. The annotation is already functional, and it can be used by tapping the image, but the other two features are not yet active. Tapping them will reportedly insert the “Remove the background” or “Draw and annotate” prompts to the input box.

Further, OpenAI is also developing an Uploaded files feature. Tapping this option will open a new screen titled Files in this Chat, where users can browse all previously uploaded files. The preview reportedly showed a list of roughly 30 files.

The teardown also reportedly includes a redesigned file picker. Right now, selecting the Files option opens the system file picker, but the future update will reportedly show a new interface featuring recently uploaded files. It is not clear how many files will appear on this page, but the publication states that around 30 files are listed. An Upload files button will be available at the top, which redirects users to the standard system file picker.

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Further reading: ChatGPT, ChatGPT App, ChatGPT Features, APK, OpenAI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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