Realme 15 Pro 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX896 Main Rear Camera

Realme 15 Pro 5G will be unveiled in India on July 24 alongside the base Realme 15 5G. Several key features of the upcoming handset have already been confirmed. Now, the company has revealed the camera details of the Pro variant. The main rear sensor and video recording capacity of the handset have been disclosed. Both the Realme 15 5G series phones are confirmed to be equipped with AI-backed editing features like AI Edit Genie and AI Party as well.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Camera Features

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will come with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, the company revealed in a press release. The company added that the phone will support 4K video recording at 60fps on both front and rear cameras.

Realme claims that the 15 Pro 5G will offer 4x clearer zoom and 2x smoother transitions compared to the preceding Realme 14 Pro 5G. The camera on the upcoming handset will support the AI MagicGlow 2.0 feature, which is said to deliver more natural skin tones.

The AI Party Mode in the Realme 15 5G series phones is claimed to use scene detection to auto-adjust shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real-time. Meanwhile, the voice-controlled AI Edit Genie will support over 20 languages.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will sport a 4D curve+ display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 6,500 nits peak brightness level, a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset will have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme also confirmed that the 15 Pro 5G handset will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It is said to support stable 120fps gameplay, and GT Boost 3.0 as well as Gaming Coach 2.0 technologies. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It will measure 7.69mm in thickness.

The Pro variant, alongside the vanilla Realme 15 5G, will launch in India on July 24 at 7pm IST. The handsets will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green colourways via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.