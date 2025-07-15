Technology News
English Edition

Realme 15 Pro 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX896 Main Rear Camera

Realme 15 Pro 5G will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 12:53 IST
Realme 15 Pro 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX896 Main Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15 Pro 5G will house a 7,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G will be unveiled in India on July 24
  • The handset will have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance
  • The Realme 15 Pro 5G will support 80W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Realme 15 Pro 5G will be unveiled in India on July 24 alongside the base Realme 15 5G. Several key features of the upcoming handset have already been confirmed. Now, the company has revealed the camera details of the Pro variant. The main rear sensor and video recording capacity of the handset have been disclosed. Both the Realme 15 5G series phones are confirmed to be equipped with AI-backed editing features like AI Edit Genie and AI Party as well.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Camera Features

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will come with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, the company revealed in a press release. The company added that the phone will support 4K video recording at 60fps on both front and rear cameras.

Realme claims that the 15 Pro 5G will offer 4x clearer zoom and 2x smoother transitions compared to the preceding Realme 14 Pro 5G. The camera on the upcoming handset will support the AI MagicGlow 2.0 feature, which is said to deliver more natural skin tones.

The AI Party Mode in the Realme 15 5G series phones is claimed to use scene detection to auto-adjust shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real-time. Meanwhile, the voice-controlled AI Edit Genie will support over 20 languages. 

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will sport a 4D curve+ display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 6,500 nits peak brightness level, a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset will have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme also confirmed that the 15 Pro 5G handset will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It is said to support stable 120fps gameplay, and GT Boost 3.0 as well as Gaming Coach 2.0 technologies. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It will measure 7.69mm in thickness.

The Pro variant, alongside the vanilla Realme 15 5G, will launch in India on July 24 at 7pm IST. The handsets will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green colourways via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch, Realme 15 Pro 5G Features, Realme 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme 15 5G series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Elon Musk’s Grok Adds AI Companion Feature That Includes an NSFW Mode for Animated Avatars

Related Stories

Realme 15 Pro 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX896 Main Rear Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Series Gets AI-Powered Plus Mind Feature With Latest Update
  2. Realme 15 Pro 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX896 Main Rear Camera
  3. Tesla Officially Enters India With the Launch of Tesla Model Y: See Price
  4. Grok Will Now Let You Chat With a Goth Anime Girl That Has an NSFW Mode
  5. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Design, Colours Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Up to 70 Percent Discount on Headphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025
  7. Google to Integrate ChromeOS and Android into a Single Platform: Report
  8. WhatsApp Makes it Easier to Chat With Support, Adds AI-Powered Responses
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Connect With Notion, Canva and Figma to Complete Tasks
  2. WhatsApp Adds Dedicated Support Chat With AI-Powered Responses on iOS
  3. Chinese Android Phone Brands Said to Be Testing Under-Display Cameras and 3D Face Unlock
  4. Realme 15 Pro 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX896 Main Rear Camera
  5. Elon Musk’s Grok Adds AI Companion Feature That Includes an NSFW Mode for Animated Avatars
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of July 21 Launch
  7. Tesla Model Y Price in India Announced; Tesla App for iOS Available to Download
  8. iPhone 17 Components Arrive in India; Mass Production Expected to Begin in August: Report
  9. Vivo Y50 5G, Vivo Y50m 5G Appear on China Telecom Site With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  10. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Said to Get Larger Battery, Faster Charging and Bigger Cover Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »