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Valve Reportedly Working on SteamGPT, an AI-Powered Tool for Steam Support and Counter-Strike 2 Anti-Cheat

Mentions of SteamGPT were recently found in the Steam code by a data miner.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 April 2026 12:29 IST
Valve Reportedly Working on SteamGPT, an AI-Powered Tool for Steam Support and Counter-Strike 2 Anti-Cheat

Photo Credit: Valve

Valve recently rolled out a refresh Steam store home design in beta

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Highlights
  • SteamGPT will reportedly aid in Counter-Strike 2 anti-cheat measures
  • Valve has not officially announced SteamGPT
  • Valve plans to launch Steam Machine in 2026
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Valve is reportedly developing an AI-powered tool for its popular PC games storefront Steam that would help with platform support and anti-cheat measures for Counter-Strike 2. The tool is called SteamGPT, as per information datamined from Steam code. Valve regularly releases updates for Steam, with the most recent one refreshing the design of the Steam store home page.

SteamGPT Reportedly in the Works 

Noted Steam data miner and creator Gabe Follower recently uncovered mentions of SteamGPT in Steam code (via InsiderGaming). Screenshots of the code shared by the user on X suggest that SteamGPT could help with Steam support issues. The data miner claimed that the AI-powered feature also seemed to be connected to Trust Score and Counter-Strike 2 anti-cheat measures.

Valve has not confirmed plans for a potential AI-powered Steam feature. If SteamGPT is released at some point, it would first be rolled out in beta.

In January, Valve notably redefined Steam's guidelines for disclosure of AI use in game development. The PC games storefront has required developers to provide AI disclosure on their game's store page since 2024. With its updated AI disclosure guidelines, Steam acknowledged that some AI-powered tools may be built into many game development processes and hence did not need to be disclosed.

Valve has also continued to release regular updates for its storefront. Earlier this month, the company rolled out an updated design for Steam store home in beta. The home page now comes with a new layout that makes it easier for users to find new games. The redesigned home page also displays more information and content, higher resolution game art and an updated discover queue.

The Steam beta update also added infinite scroll to store home, along with two new sections: your wishlist and DLC for your games.

The update was rolled out on April 2 to Steam Client Beta participants. The updated design will also be seen on store home on Steam Deck or in Big Picture mode.

Valve is also preparing to launch a lineup of new devices this year, including the much talked about Steam Machine, a PC/console hybrid that runs on SteamOS. The company has not yet confirmed a release date, but intends to launch the Steam Machine, the Steam Frame VR headset, and a new Steam controller in 2026.

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Further reading: SteamGPT, Steam, Valve
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Valve Reportedly Working on SteamGPT, an AI-Powered Tool for Steam Support and Counter-Strike 2 Anti-Cheat
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