Samsung Galaxy A06 Price in India, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Samsung Galaxy A06 Indian variant could launch with similar features as the global version.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 August 2024 16:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy A06 Price in India, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A06 comes in Black, Light Blue and Light Green shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A06 is currently available in select Asian markets
  • The Indian variant is expected to launch with similar features
  • The Samsung Galaxy A06 could launch in India in two RAM, storage options
Samsung Galaxy A06, that launched in select Asian markets earlier this month, is expected to arrive in India soon. The company has not yet confirmed the launch of the handset, however, RAM and storage details of the phone alongside their prices have surfaced online, suggesting an imminent India launch. The smartphone is expected to offer a similar design and features as the current model. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A06 launched in Vietnam in two RAM and storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Price in India, Storage Options (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy A06 price in India will start at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant could be listed at Rs. 11,499, according to a 91Mobiles Hindi report. The document cited in the report appears to be a leaked official notification aimed at retailers. This suggests that the phone will likely be available for purchase in the country soon.

In Malaysia, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is offered in three colour options — Black, Light Blue, and Light Green.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Features

The Samsung Galaxy A06 launched with a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and ships with Android 14-based One UI 6. The Vietnamese variant supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A06 carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It gets an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie shooter. For security, the handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with the Samsung Knox Vault security system as well.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy A06 with support for 25W wired fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 167.3 x 77.3 x 8.0mm in size and weighs 189g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A06

Samsung Galaxy A06

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 900x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A06, Samsung Galaxy A06 India launch, Samsung Galaxy A06 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A06 specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
