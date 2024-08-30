Samsung Galaxy A06, that launched in select Asian markets earlier this month, is expected to arrive in India soon. The company has not yet confirmed the launch of the handset, however, RAM and storage details of the phone alongside their prices have surfaced online, suggesting an imminent India launch. The smartphone is expected to offer a similar design and features as the current model. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A06 launched in Vietnam in two RAM and storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Price in India, Storage Options (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy A06 price in India will start at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant could be listed at Rs. 11,499, according to a 91Mobiles Hindi report. The document cited in the report appears to be a leaked official notification aimed at retailers. This suggests that the phone will likely be available for purchase in the country soon.

In Malaysia, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is offered in three colour options — Black, Light Blue, and Light Green.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Features

The Samsung Galaxy A06 launched with a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and ships with Android 14-based One UI 6. The Vietnamese variant supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A06 carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It gets an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie shooter. For security, the handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with the Samsung Knox Vault security system as well.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy A06 with support for 25W wired fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 167.3 x 77.3 x 8.0mm in size and weighs 189g.

