Apple Takes Fight Against $587 Million EU Antitrust Fine to Court

Apple, which had previously said it would seek legal redress, filed its lawsuit on Monday.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 July 2025 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

EU regulators fined Apple $587 million (roughly Rs. 5,032 crore) earlier this year

  • The European Commission has accused Apple of breaching DMA
  • Last month, Apple overhauled its App Store rules to comply with EU order
  • Apple faces fines of up to 5% of its average daily worldwide revenue
Apple took a challenge against EU regulators to Europe's second highest court on Monday after they fined it EUR 500 million ($587 million or roughly Rs. 5,032 crore) earlier this year for breaching landmark rules aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech.

The European Commission in a decision in April said the iPhone maker's technical and commercial restrictions that prevent app developers from steering users to cheaper deals outside the App Store breached the Digital Markets Act.

Apple, which had previously said it would seek legal redress, filed its lawsuit on Monday, the deadline for doing so. "Today we filed our appeal because we believe the European Commission's decision - and their unprecedented fine - go far beyond what the law requires," the company said in a statement.

"As our appeal will show, the EC is mandating how we run our store and forcing business terms which are confusing for developers and bad for users. We implemented this to avoid punitive daily fines and will share the facts with the court."

Last month, Apple overhauled its App Store rules to comply with the EU order to scrap its technical and commercial curbs on app developers in order to avoid daily fines of 5 percent of its average daily worldwide revenue or about 50 million euros per day.

The EU competition watchdog is seeking feedback from app developers before deciding whether to accept the changes or demand more. ($1 = 0.8522 euros)

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Further reading: Apple, EU, Antitrust, DMA
