Circle to Search might soon work even when message bubbles are expanded, after Google's Android 15 update rolls out to users, according to a report. At the moment, Google's visual lookup tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) stops working as soon as a message bubble appears on the screen. However, this functionality might be changed soon. This development comes after Google was reported to be expanding its Circle to Search feature to more devices, ending its exclusivity on Samsung and Google handsets.

Circle to Search Expansion on Message Bubbles

Android Authority reports that Google's AI-powered Circle to Search feature might soon work even when message bubbles appear in floating windows. At present, the visual lookup tool's overlay does not show on the screen if a chat bubble is opened. Circle to Search is invoked by long-pressing on the home button or the navigation bar — neither of these can be accessed when message bubbles are opened.

After delving into the source code for Android 15, the publication found references for activating Circle to Search when message bubbles are opened. The feature allows users to highlight an area on the screen by circling on it and enabling its visual lookup on the web. It supports actions such as scribbling, circling or drawing over an object and text on the screen.

The publication was able to activate this feature, even suggesting that it may not take long for the Mountain View-based tech giant to introduce this feature once Android 15 is released by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for their respective handsets.

Circle to Search Expected to Arrive on Other Smartphones

A recent report suggested that Google's Circle to Search feature might soon be introduced on more Android smartphones. The Xiaomi 14T series is speculated to be one of the first handsets to get it, apart from Google and Samsung. It will be launched on September 26 in Berlin.

The AI-powered feature is also expected to roll out the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 which debuted on Friday alongside the Phantom V Flip 2, according to the report.