Google’s Circle to Search Feature Will Reportedly Work With Message Bubbles With Android 15

Circle to Search allows users to highlight an area on the screen by circling on it and enabling its visual lookup on the web.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 18:17 IST
Google's Circle to Search Feature Will Reportedly Work With Message Bubbles With Android 15

Photo Credit: Google

Circle to Search is Google's AI-powered visual lookup tool

Highlights
  • Circle to Search feature is said to work even when message bubbles appear
  • References for the feature are reported in Android 15's source code
  • The visual lookup tool might soon be available on more Android devices
Circle to Search might soon work even when message bubbles are expanded, after Google's Android 15 update rolls out to users, according to a report. At the moment, Google's visual lookup tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) stops working as soon as a message bubble appears on the screen. However, this functionality might be changed soon. This development comes after Google was reported to be expanding its Circle to Search feature to more devices, ending its exclusivity on Samsung and Google handsets.

Circle to Search Expansion on Message Bubbles

Android Authority reports that Google's AI-powered Circle to Search feature might soon work even when message bubbles appear in floating windows. At present, the visual lookup tool's overlay does not show on the screen if a chat bubble is opened. Circle to Search is invoked by long-pressing on the home button or the navigation bar — neither of these can be accessed when message bubbles are opened.

After delving into the source code for Android 15, the publication found references for activating Circle to Search when message bubbles are opened. The feature allows users to highlight an area on the screen by circling on it and enabling its visual lookup on the web. It supports actions such as scribbling, circling or drawing over an object and text on the screen.

The publication was able to activate this feature, even suggesting that it may not take long for the Mountain View-based tech giant to introduce this feature once Android 15 is released by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for their respective handsets.

Circle to Search Expected to Arrive on Other Smartphones

A recent report suggested that Google's Circle to Search feature might soon be introduced on more Android smartphones. The Xiaomi 14T series is speculated to be one of the first handsets to get it, apart from Google and Samsung. It will be launched on September 26 in Berlin.

The AI-powered feature is also expected to roll out the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 which debuted on Friday alongside the Phantom V Flip 2, according to the report.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.85-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5750mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2000x2296 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India
Cloudflare Introduces AI Audit Tool to Block Data Scraping AI Bots from Accessing Websites

