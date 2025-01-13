Google announced new artificial intelligence (AI) search and agentic tools for retail-focused enterprises on Sunday. These announcements were made at the ongoing National Retail Federation's (NRF) 2025 event. The Mountain View-based tech giant introduced its Agentspace platform that enables enterprises to build personalised AI agents for a wide range of automation tasks. Additionally, Google Cloud also shared improvements made to its Vertex AI platform's Search for commerce tool. The Search tool offers Google-like search capabilities that can be integrated into any website.

The search giant says that the rapid advancement of AI can enable businesses to address bottlenecks such as supply chain complexities and rising costs in managing a diverse range of enterprise applications. To offer a solution, the company announced its Agentspace platform and improvements to the Vertex AI Search for commerce tool.

Google Agentspace is an enterprise platform that allows businesses to build AI agents. AI agents are specialised software systems that use AI to execute actions and complete tasks autonomously, using skills such as reasoning, planning, and memory.

Enterprises can build personalised AI agents to improve their customer experience. The tech giant says that AI agents built via Agentspace can offer product recommendations, answer queries, and guide buyers through their shopping process.

Agentspace can also be used to create AI agents for internal usage. Currently, the platform allows the creation of agents for inventory management, customer service, and connecting with various third-party applications such as Slack, GitHub, Drive, Outlook, and more.

Google Cloud also shared enhancements made to its Search for commerce tool that can be accessed via the Vertex AI platform. The tool can be used to create an internal search experience for websites and domains to help customers navigate through different pages and find the product easily.

The tool now supports advanced AI models that can be used to improve product discovery of a platform. Additionally, its Connected Stores tool can connect the end users' devices and in-store systems to improve the omnichannel experience. The tool can be used to browse through a physical store's catalogue, make payments during checkout, and learn more about the in-stock inventory.

Since these are enterprise-focused products, Google did not reveal their prices. Businesses can contact Google Cloud to share their enterprise requirements and get a quote.