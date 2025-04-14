Technology News
Agentic AI Initiative Unveiled by Oppo, New System-Wide AI Search Feature Showcased

Oppo said its agentic AI Initiative will be driven by in-house development as well as in collaboration with Google.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 17:25 IST
Agentic AI Initiative Unveiled by Oppo, New System-Wide AI Search Feature Showcased

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo is developing a new user knowledge system as a centralised repository for user data

Highlights
  • Oppo shared its AI vision at the Google Cloud Next 2025 event
  • The AI Search feature is developed in collaboration with Google Cloud
  • AI Search will let users find multimodal files with descriptive queries
Oppo announced its strategic vision for agentic AI at the Google Cloud Next 2025 event on Saturday. The tech giant said it is working on the next phase of its artificial intelligence (AI) features and experiences for users, which will be driven by in-house development as well as a collaboration with Google. The agentic AI initiative will focus on bringing “highly personalised” and intelligent user experiences. The Chinese consumer tech brand also previewed a system-wide AI Search feature for its devices.

Oppo Wants to Build Personalised and Intelligent Experiences for Users

In a newsroom post, the tech giant detailed the next phase of its AI strategy, which will be based around AI agents. Also known as agentic AI, these can be understood as a system where a centralised AI model controls hardware and software components to execute user-commanded actions autonomously. As part of the vision, Oppo also plans to collaborate with Google to develop and deploy new features and capabilities.

"We are continuously enhancing AI experiences through strategic collaborations with partners like Google Cloud, aiming to deliver Agentic AI capabilities to Oppo users,” said Jason Liao, President of the OPPO Research Institute.

At the Google Cloud Next 2025 event, Oppo also showcased a new feature dubbed AI Search. It is a system-level AI tool for Oppo devices that will allow users to look for multimodal document information with natural language queries. This would allow users to directly get desired information from a file stored on the device directly from the home screen. The tech giant also highlighted its existing AI features across productivity, imaging, and creativity use cases.

Oppo's next phase of AI features will be powered by agents and focus on creating personalised and intelligent user experiences, the post stated. To enable this, the company is currently developing a user knowledge system that will act as a centralised repository for user data. The tech giant said this will solve the problem of information fragmentation on mobile devices.

The agentic AI tools will learn from user activities, interests, data, and memories to provide “highly personalised AI experiences,” the company claimed.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Agentic AI Initiative Unveiled by Oppo, New System-Wide AI Search Feature Showcased
