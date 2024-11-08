Technology News
English Edition
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Display Details Tipped; Said to Offer Quad-Curved Edge Panel With 120Hz Refresh Rate

The Ultra could launch well after the global reveal of the Find X8, X8 Pro

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 16:51 IST
Oppo’s Find X7 Ultra did not launch in India

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro will be launched globally
  • The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is said to arrive at a later date
  • The Find X8 Ultra may have a BOE X2 LTPO panel
The Oppo Find X8 series, which should include both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, has been confirmed to launch globally soon. There's now some news about the third model in the series, which has seldom made it to the rumour mill. Oppo's Find X8 Ultra, which should replace the Find X7 UItra we reviewed this year has only been spotted once, and information about it is also very limited. Indeed, this hints that the phone could be launched at a later date, but we now have some more details about its display along with the tipster reiterating some previous leaks.

In a post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station talks about a prototype device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC (SM8750). As per the tipster, imaging capabilities of this prototype device has not changed and that it still features two periscope cameras (which the Find X8 Pro also offers).

The tipster also mentions that focal lengths of the cameras have not changed (in comparison to the Find X8 Pro) as well. However, this new and upcoming phone will have a new Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor. The Ultra is also said to feature a single-point (or one touch) ultrasonic fingerprint reader, which would be similar to some iQOO and Vivo smartphones that have been launched in the past. The handset is also tipped to have an IP68/69 rating.

The phone is also said to use a BOE X2 LTPO OLED panel which has a quad-curved-edge screen with rounded edges on all four sides. The tipster claims that the prototype phone has a 6.82-inch display and that it will offer a 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh. Indeed, all hints point to the display that's currently been announced for the OnePlus 13, which has only been launched in China.

According to previous leaks, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is said to offer a quad-camera setup, two of which will have a periscopic cameras. The Find X8 Ultra could also incorporate a MagSafe-like magnetic charging system which could be used for other accessories.

Oppo has begun teasing its Find X8 series for global markets which also includes India. The company would be relaunching its Find X brand in the country after a nearly four-year long hiatus. It will be interesting to see how Oppo places and markets its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones in India. We reviewed the Oppo Find X7 Ultra this year even though Oppo had no plans to launch it in India back then. You can read the review here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique stand-out design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Excellent performance
  • Very flexible camera system
  • Good for portrait photography
  • Great battery life with fast charging
  • Bad
  • Still new to Generative AI features
  • Several Google integrations missing
Read detailed Oppo Find X7 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Display, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Cameras
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Redesigned Playback Speed Feature for Android, iOS Users

Comment
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
