Google Pixel 10 Series to Offer Gemini-Powered Conversational Photo Editing Feature: Report

Alongside a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, the base Google Pixel 10 may get a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 10:46 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series to Offer Gemini-Powered Conversational Photo Editing Feature: Report

Unlike the Pixel 9’s dual cameras (pictured), the Pixel 10 may also feature a telephoto lens

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro models may get 50-megapixel main rear cameras
  • They may featutre 48-megapixel telephoto sensors with 5x optical zoom
  • The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could get a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera
Google Pixel 10 series will be introduced on August 20 at a Made by Google event. The upcoming lineup will include a base, a Pro, a Pro XL and a Pro Fold variant. Over the past few weeks, several leaked details about the expected handsets, including their key features and prices, have surfaced online. Design renders, showing the probable colour options of the phones, have also leaked. According to a recent report, Google is expected to equip the Pixel 10 models with new AI-backed photo editing features.

Google Pixel 10 Series Photo Editing Features (Expected)

The upcoming Google Pixel 10 series of smartphones, including the base model, are expected to arrive with a Conversational Photo Editing feature, according to a report by Android Headlines. This photo editing tool, powered by Google Gemini, will reportedly allow users to change backgrounds, brighten images, remove objects, and make other edits using voice prompts.

According to the report, at the time of launch, the Conversational Photo Editing feature will be exclusive to the Pixel 10 series, and it is expected to arrive on select previous Google Pixel models in the future with a Pixel Feature Drop.

An earlier report claimed that the Google Pixel 10 series will support a feature called Camera Coach, which will also use Gemini to help users take better photos in real-time by suggesting things like better angles and lighting based on the scene.

The company's Pixel 10 series is also expected to come with other AI-backed camera and photo-editing features. The handsets will include other AI tools available n the company's existing models, such as Call Screening, Call Notes, and Hold for Me.

The base Google Pixel 10 may feature a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera, alongside a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL variants could arrive with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom at the back, and a 42-megapixel selfie camera.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom support, along with 10-megapixel selfie cameras on both the inner and cover displays.

