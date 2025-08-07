Technology News
English Edition
Google AI Pro Plan Goes Free for a Year for Students in the US, Japan and More Countries

Google's AI Pro plan is priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,750) per month in the US and Rs. 1,950 in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The subscription includes Gemini in Google apps like Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Highlights
  • The plan offers free access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research, and Veo 3
  • The offer is valid for university students aged 18 and above
  • You also get 2TB of storage across Google apps like Drive, Docs, Photos
Google on Wednesday announced an offer for university students in the US and other countries. It will provide a complimentary subscription to its AI Pro plan to eligible students, for a one-year period. The subscription will grant them access to Google's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features and tools across apps such as Gemini, Docs, Sheets, and NotebookLM. In the coming weeks, the tech giant will also expand this offer to include more countries.

Google AI Pro Plan Offer Price, Availability

The Google AI Pro plan in the US is priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,750) per month. It is also available as an annual subscription, which costs $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,500). As per the company, subscribing to the annual plan can help customers save $39.89 (roughly Rs. 3,500).

Eligible university students can avail of the subscription free-of-cost for a year, Google said in a blog post. The offer has been announced for students aged 18 and above in the US, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Brazil. It can be availed of till October 6.

It will also be expanded to include more countries in the coming weeks. The same offer was announced for students in India last month.

Google AI Pro Plan Benefits, Features

Google's AI Pro plan provides access to the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Research on Gemini 2.5 Pro models. Subscribers can utilise video generation with the help of the tech giant's latest Veo 3 video generation model, along with increased limit for creating images to videos with Veo 2 in Whisk. As per the company, it will also grant limited access to Veo 3 Fast on Vertex AI.

Additionally, students get 1,000 monthly AI credits which can be used to fulfill text, image, and video generation queries across Flow and Whisk platforms. Google says it also offers up to five times higher limit for creating Audio Overviews, notebooks, and more in NotebookLM. Along with this, you also get access to Gemini in Google's suite of apps such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Apart from the AI features, the Google AI Pro plan also includes 2TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Google, Google AI Pro Plan, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini
