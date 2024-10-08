Google is reportedly working on improving the image generation capabilities of the Gemini chatbot. As per a new report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is adding an inline image editing feature to the artificial intelligence (AI) bot. The feature was spotted in the latest beta version of the Google app, and while it is reportedly being developed for smartphones, it is unclear whether it will also be available on the web client. Notably, the Microsoft Designer platform already offers an inline editing feature, which is powered by Copilot.

Gemini Inline Image Editing

According to an Android Authority report, the new feature was spotted in the Google for Android beta app version 15.40.31.29. It was seen by the publication during an Android application packaging (APK) teardown process. Those who have signed up for the Google beta programme will not be able to test it out as it's not a visible feature.

So far, editing an image using Gemini has been a tough task. This is because if a user did not like a particular detail about the image, they would have to add more details in a follow-up prompt to generate another iteration. However, the next iteration could remove the good parts from the earlier image and introduce new aberrations as well. There was no way to retain the good parts while eliminating the not-so-good ones.

But, this might change with the new feature. Based on a demonstration video shared by the publication, the feature works based on a combination of two interactions by the user. Once an image has been generated, the user can highlight a portion of the image and add a follow-up prompt, and Gemini will only change that portion of the image, leaving the rest of it untouched.

However, as users can see in the video demo, the feature is far from completion. In several instances, it still changed the whole image despite being instructed to only change a part of it. But it is possible that when the feature is rolled out to users, these issues could be taken care of.