Top Laptop Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 started on September 26.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2024 18:21 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Dell, HP, and more are selling their laptops at discounted rates in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

  • It started on September 26 for Prime members
  • SBI card holders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount
  • Few products are available with no-cost EMI options
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 has entered its second week in India. The festival special sale started on September 27 for all shoppers after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members. A wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and apparel are available at slashed rates in the ongoing sale. Shoppers can take benefit of no-cost EMIs, exchange deals, and bank discounts while placing orders. If you are looking for laptops with great performance and good value for money, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has several options. 

Best Deals on Laptops 

Brands like DellAcerHPLenovo and more are selling their laptops at discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Besides the usual offers, SBI card customers will get a 10 percent instant discount. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI card users can avail of extra deals. There are exchange offers, UPI-based discounts, and no-cost EMI options as well. 

Apple's MacBook Air M1 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 59,990 in the sale, instead of Rs. 92,900. This can be lowered further by applying card-based discounts and exchange options. If you are looking at budget-friendly options, the Acer Aspire 3 and Acer Aspire Lite models can be considered. 

We've handpicked some great deals on laptops you can avail of during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. 

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Apple MacBook Air M1 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD Rs. 92,900 Rs. 59,990
HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD Rs. 62,417 Rs. 52,990
Dell 15s Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD Rs. 48,692 Rs. 33,990
Acer Aspire Lite 13th Gen 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD Rs. 50,990 Rs. 31,990
Dell 15 Thin & Light 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD Rs. 67,457  Rs. 47,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD Rs. 85,390 Rs. 59,990 
Acer Aspire 3 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD Rs. 33,999 Rs. 20,990
HP Victus 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD Rs. 84,838 Rs. 60,990
  MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD           Rs. 70,990          Rs. 45,990       
Honor MagicBook X16 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD Rs. 77,999    Rs. 48,890 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon, Sale Offers, Offer Sale 2024
