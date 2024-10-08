Top Laptop Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 has entered its second week in India. The festival special sale started on September 27 for all shoppers after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members. A wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and apparel are available at slashed rates in the ongoing sale. Shoppers can take benefit of no-cost EMIs, exchange deals, and bank discounts while placing orders. If you are looking for laptops with great performance and good value for money, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has several options.

Best Deals on Laptops

Brands like Dell, Acer, HP, Lenovo and more are selling their laptops at discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Besides the usual offers, SBI card customers will get a 10 percent instant discount. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI card users can avail of extra deals. There are exchange offers, UPI-based discounts, and no-cost EMI options as well.

Apple's MacBook Air M1 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 59,990 in the sale, instead of Rs. 92,900. This can be lowered further by applying card-based discounts and exchange options. If you are looking at budget-friendly options, the Acer Aspire 3 and Acer Aspire Lite models can be considered.

We've handpicked some great deals on laptops you can avail of during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.