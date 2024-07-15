Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series to Be Launched in October, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series could be launched alongside by the purported Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2024 20:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series to Be Launched in October, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is set to succeed last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 series

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra are speculated to have AMOLED screens
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ could be equipped with 12GB of RAM
  • Galaxy S10 Ultra design is said to resemble that of its predecessor
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series launch timeline has been leaked by a tipster. The successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to arrive later this year, around the time when the South Korean tech giant may also introduce the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. In the last month, multiple rumours about the purported Galaxy Tab S10 series have also surfaced, with one report claiming that the series could be introduced without a standard model. It is also said that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra might retain the design of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Launch Timeline (Leaked)

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) claims in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series could be launched in October. When asked whether the tablet will be released alongside the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S24 FE or separately, the tipster said that it would “make sense” to announce them together. No other details related to the launch of the tablets were provided by Jambor.

On the other hand, previous leaks have revealed quite a lot about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series. One report claims that the base model might not be launched this year. If that is true, Samsung might only introduce the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra.

The company is reportedly trying to streamline its tablet offerings to compete with Apple — the latter launched the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models recently. The aforementioned report also states that the two Galaxy Tab S10 models could go into production this month.

Meanwhile, a new Samsung tablet model was also spotted on Geekbench. The listing reveals that a tablet with the model number SM-X828U — said to pertain to the Galaxy Tab S10+. The listing highlights that the device could be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The device is also spotted to support 12GB of RAM and run on Android 14.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's leaked renders were also spotted recently. The renders showcase a design similar to the predecessor with dual front cameras housed within a notch, and the power and volume buttons placed on the right side of the tablet. It is also said to feature a similar display to the 14.6-inch AMOLED screen in the current model.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Google Maps for Android Update With Redesigned Bottom Sheet Layout Rolling Out Widely
Kraken, Coinbase and Blockchain Firms Aim to Tackle Emerging Threats With Blockchain Security Standards Council

