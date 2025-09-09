Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google NotebookLM Upgraded With Flashcards, Quizzes and a Redesigned Reports

Google NotebookLM Upgraded With Flashcards, Quizzes and a Redesigned Reports

Flashcards and Quizzes in NotebookLM are aimed at testing a user’s knowledge about a source.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 September 2025 17:16 IST
Google NotebookLM Upgraded With Flashcards, Quizzes and a Redesigned Reports

Photo Credit: Google

Quizzes in NotebookLM present multiple-choice type questions to test the user’s knowledge

Highlights
  • Reports in NotebookLM now offer a Blog Post format
  • NotebookLM will also use AI to suggest new Report formats
  • Google says Flashcards can help users memorise key terms and concepts
Advertisement

Google's NotebookLM is getting several new artificial intelligence (AI) features. On Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced two new features, redesigned tools, and a partnership to help users make the most of the learning platform. The two new features, dubbed Flashcards and Quiz, are designed to let users test their knowledge of the source through interactive tests. Alongside, Reports and Learning Guides are being redesigned to offer new customisation tools. Interestingly, the new features are being rolled out just a week after the company added new Audio Overviews formats.

You Can Now Create Quizzes and Flashcards on NotebookLM

In a blog post, the tech giant highlighted the new features currently rolling out to NotebookLM users. The company said the new features will transform users' passive reading into active learning. With the Flashcards feature, the AI generates multiple cue cards with questions. Users can read the question and try to answer it. If they struggle, they can tap a button to turn the card around and see the answer. Additionally, an “explain” button also generates an explanation for the answer, allowing users to learn about the concept in depth.

Quiz is a similar feature that uses AI to generate multiple-choice questions about the sources. Users can then take a quiz and guess the right answer for each question. If they select the right option, it is highlighted in green, and the wrong answer is highlighted in red. The AI also shows the right answer if the user chooses the wrong option. Similar to Flashcards, it also comes with an “explain” button.

Coming to Reports, Google has now added a new output format dubbed Blog Post. It generates an in-depth analysis of the sources in a blog-style write-up. The new option joins the existing Briefing Doc, Study Guide, and Create Your Own options. Additionally, now when users click on Reports, they will also see four new format suggestions generated using AI. These will be more aligned with the topic and the sources.

Finally, the Learning Guide feature is also being added to NotebookLM. Instead of giving answers, this new feature encourages participation by asking probing and open-ended questions. This way, the feature can break down a topic in a step-by-step manner and help the user learn instead of getting ready-made answers. This new chat customisation feature will be available starting next week.

Notably, Google highlighted that it has partnered with OpenStax to bring new interactive notebooks based on its popular academic titles. Currently, the available interactive notebooks are on the topics of biology, introduction to business, chemistry, psychology, and principles of management.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google NotebookLM, NotebookLM Features, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 17 Battery Capacity Leaked Shortly Before Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event

Related Stories

Google NotebookLM Upgraded With Flashcards, Quizzes and a Redesigned Reports
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  2. Apple Event 2025: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
  3. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 17 Battery Capacity Leaked Shortly Before Apple's Launch Event
  5. Param Sundari OTT Release Date Anticipated: All You Need to Know
  6. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review
  7. Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17 Series, AirPods Pro 3 and More Expected
  8. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Details Tipped; Might Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  9. iPhone 17 Air, Apple's Slimmest Phone: What to Expect
  10. Universe's First Stars May Have Been Smaller Than Astronomers Once Believed
#Latest Stories
  1. Materialists OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal-Starrer Online
  2. Universe’s First Stars May Have Been Smaller Than Astronomers Once Believed
  3. Madharaasi OTT Release Details: Know All About This Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer Film
  4. Microscopic Tooth Scratches Unlock Secrets of Sauropod Dinosaurs
  5. SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Celebrates 500th Rocket Recovery
  6. Samsung Reportedly Plans Two Galaxy Z Fold Models for 2026, Including One With Square Display
  7. Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know
  8. Google NotebookLM Upgraded With Flashcards, Quizzes and a Redesigned Reports
  9. Bakasura Restaurant OTT Release Date Announced: Know When, Where to Watch Telugu-Language Horror-Comedy Film Online
  10. iPhone 17 Battery Capacity Leaked Shortly Before Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »