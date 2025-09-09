Google's NotebookLM is getting several new artificial intelligence (AI) features. On Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced two new features, redesigned tools, and a partnership to help users make the most of the learning platform. The two new features, dubbed Flashcards and Quiz, are designed to let users test their knowledge of the source through interactive tests. Alongside, Reports and Learning Guides are being redesigned to offer new customisation tools. Interestingly, the new features are being rolled out just a week after the company added new Audio Overviews formats.

You Can Now Create Quizzes and Flashcards on NotebookLM

In a blog post, the tech giant highlighted the new features currently rolling out to NotebookLM users. The company said the new features will transform users' passive reading into active learning. With the Flashcards feature, the AI generates multiple cue cards with questions. Users can read the question and try to answer it. If they struggle, they can tap a button to turn the card around and see the answer. Additionally, an “explain” button also generates an explanation for the answer, allowing users to learn about the concept in depth.

Quiz is a similar feature that uses AI to generate multiple-choice questions about the sources. Users can then take a quiz and guess the right answer for each question. If they select the right option, it is highlighted in green, and the wrong answer is highlighted in red. The AI also shows the right answer if the user chooses the wrong option. Similar to Flashcards, it also comes with an “explain” button.

Coming to Reports, Google has now added a new output format dubbed Blog Post. It generates an in-depth analysis of the sources in a blog-style write-up. The new option joins the existing Briefing Doc, Study Guide, and Create Your Own options. Additionally, now when users click on Reports, they will also see four new format suggestions generated using AI. These will be more aligned with the topic and the sources.

Finally, the Learning Guide feature is also being added to NotebookLM. Instead of giving answers, this new feature encourages participation by asking probing and open-ended questions. This way, the feature can break down a topic in a step-by-step manner and help the user learn instead of getting ready-made answers. This new chat customisation feature will be available starting next week.

Notably, Google highlighted that it has partnered with OpenStax to bring new interactive notebooks based on its popular academic titles. Currently, the available interactive notebooks are on the topics of biology, introduction to business, chemistry, psychology, and principles of management.