iPhone 17 Battery Capacity Leaked Shortly Before Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max might debut today during Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ launch event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 17:12 IST
The iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air is said to replace the iPhone Plus models
  • iPhone 17 could sport a 120Hz refresh rate display
  • The company could launch the iPhone 17 series today
Apple's iPhone 17 series is set to be unveiled by Apple today, during the company's ‘Awe Dropping' launch event. The rumours regarding the upcoming smartphones have been surfacing online for a while, hinting at the possible specifications that they might offer. Recently, a tipster leaked the battery capacities of the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Now, the same tipster has shared the battery size of the standard iPhone 17, along with the battery capacity of the China variant of the iPhone 17 Air. This leak suggests that the rumoured iPhone 17 Air might carry a bigger battery in the US, compared to the Chinese model.

iPhone 17 Battery Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared the battery capacities of the entire iPhone 17 series. This comes as an update to the leaker's recent post, where he shared the battery sizes of the three phones in the rumoured lineup. The last update skipped the battery size of the standard iPhone 17, while also not revealing the battery capacity of the Chinese variant of the iPhone 17 Air.

As per the latest leak, the standard iPhone 17 will pack a 3,692mAh battery. While the iPhone 17 Air, in China, will feature a 3,036mAh battery, which would be relatively smaller than the US model. The tipster recently shared that the iPhone 17 Air might be equipped with a 3,149mAh battery in the US, while the iPhone 17 Pro might feature a 4,300mAh battery in the US and a smaller 4,000mAh battery in China. On top of this, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might ship with 5,100mAh and 4,900mAh batteries in the US and China, respectively.

If thisclaim is true, then it indicates that Apple might equip the upcoming iPhone 17 series phones with larger batteries in the US, while offering smaller batteries in China and other markets where its phone have physical SIM slot instead of an eSIM.

This could be because iPhone models in the US, starting with the iPhone 14 series, do not feature a physical SIM card tray, and only support eSIMs. This creates extra space inside the chassis, and Apple has more space to include a bigger battery.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly also planning to expand the dual eSIM support outside the US, while removing the physical SIM trays from iPhone models. This was highlighted in a recent report, which said that the Cupertino tech giant has mandated retail employees of its authorised resellers in the EU to undergo a training course for iPhone variants with eSIM support.

While most people would be happy to buy iPhone models with longer battery life in exchange for physical SIM card support, people who switch between smartphones regularly might find swapping SIMs difficult.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
