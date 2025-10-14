Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Video Overviews in NotebookLM Updated With Google’s Nano Banana AI Model, Six New Visual Styles

Video Overviews in NotebookLM Updated With Google’s Nano Banana AI Model, Six New Visual Styles

The new features in Video Overviews will begin rolling out in all supported languages to Pro users this week.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 October 2025 09:05 IST
Video Overviews in NotebookLM Updated With Google’s Nano Banana AI Model, Six New Visual Styles

Photo Credit: Google

Google first announced the Video Overviews feature in July this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nano Banana joins Video Overviews in NotebookLM
  • There are six new visual styles including Anime and Heritage
  • Users can tailor Video Overviews with Explainer and Brief formats
Advertisement

Google on Monday announced new features for NotebookLM to help users better understand complex topics. The company is bringing Nano Banana — its artificial intelligence (AI) image model — to Video Overviews, taking advantage of its generation speed, element-based editing, and consistent character. As per the company, there are six new visual styles in Video Overviews, including Anime, Heritage, and Retro Print. Alongside, Google is also rolling out two new formats to generate a detailed summary with the AI feature.

Nano Banana in Video Overviews

According to Google, Video Overviews can convert notes and documents into narrated videos for easier understanding, leveraging the company's proprietary AI models. It is now adding Gemini's image generation model called Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, otherwise known as Nano Banana, to the AI feature.

This update will provide users with more options for how Video Overviews appear and feel, the company said in a blog post.

video overviews customisation google Google

New customisation features in Video Overviews
Photo Credit: Google

 

With Nano Banana, Video Overviews in NotebookLM can generate helpful, contextual and visually appealing illustrations based on the sources uploaded by the user to better understand and remember them. It will use one of the following six new visual styles when generating content:

  1. Anime
  2. Heritage
  3. Papercraft
  4. Retro Print,
  5. Watercolour
  6. Whiteboard

Google previously claimed that this AI model offers state-of-the-art (SOTA) speed and quality in image generation. It can also maintain a higher character consistency while editing elements within the image, such as changing the colour of the t-shirt or adding a hat to a person without affecting the subject in the frame.

Apart from this, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced two new formats for generating content: Explainer and Brief.

  • Explainer - Google says this creates a structured and comprehensive video based on the input sources for a more in-depth and higher level of understanding.
  • Brief - As the name suggests, Brief is a new bite-sized video format to quickly help learn about the core ideas of a document.

Here's how you can give the new features a try and generate Video Overviews in NotebookLM:

  1. Select your preferred sources in NotebookLM and click on the Video Overview option.
  2. To further customise a video, select the pencil icon on the Video Overview file.
  3. You can choose between the format and visual style. It can also be further customised with prompts like, “convert recipe into an easy-to-follow video, focusing on the prep time and cooking steps”.
  4. Google will then generate a notebook with a Video Overview of the topic.

As per Google, the new features in Video Overviews will begin rolling out in all supported languages to Pro users this week. It will be expanded to all users in the near future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Video Overviews, NotebookLM, Nano Banana, Gemini Nano Banana, AI, Artificial intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Review: Near Flagship Experience

Related Stories

Video Overviews in NotebookLM Updated With Google’s Nano Banana AI Model, Six New Visual Styles
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC: See Price
  3. Samsung W26 Launched With 8-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Primary Camera
  4. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC At This Price
  5. You Can Now Get Webpage Summaries Instantly on Google Chrome for Android
  6. Vivo Watch GT 2 Debuts With 2.07-Inch Screen, eSIM Support
  7. How to Update to Windows 11 Before Microsoft Ends Windows 10 Support
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  9. WhatsApp Will Soon Make It Easier to Navigate the App on Your iPad
  10. Oppo Unveils Professional Imaging Kit for Find X9 Pro Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Timeline, Memory Configuration and Colourways Leaked
  2. Google Updates Gemini With Support for Instantly Summarising Webpages in Chrome for Android
  3. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Feature 8K VC Ice Dome Cooling System, Warhammer MAX Dual-Axis Motor
  4. OpenAI, Broadcom Announce Partnership to Jointly Design and Develop AI Chips
  5. Redmi K90 Pro Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset
  6. Video Overviews in NotebookLM Updated With Google’s Nano Banana AI Model, Six New Visual Styles
  7. Vivo Watch GT 2 Launched With 2.07-Inch Screen, eSIM Support: Price, Features
  8. Vivo TWS 5 Series Launched With Hi-Res Audio, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With 12.1-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature a Hinge That Costs Less Than Previously Expected, Analyst Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »