Google's NotebookLM introduced Video Overviews last month, which can generate narrative-based visual slides based on the selected sources. On Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that the feature is now available in 80 languages globally. The expansion will now allow users to select sources that are not in the English language and then generate an AI-powered visual summary of the topic. Alongside, the company also announced that it is upgrading Audio Overviews so that it can handle more complex topics.

NotebookLM's Video Overviews Now Accessible to Global Users

In a blog post, the tech giant announced that Video Overviews will support a total of 80 languages, the same number which is currently supported by the Audio Overviews. With this, the artificial intelligence (AI) tool now supports international languages such as Arabic, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Additionally, it is also available in multiple regional Indian languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, and Telugu.

Notably, Google describes Video Overviews as an AI-powered tool that uses slides containing images, diagrams, quotes, and numbers to simplify complex information into an easy-to-understand and engaging format.

At the time of launch, Gadgets 360 staff members tested the feature and found that Video Overviews does a decent job of capturing the key takeaways from the given source and presents them with static slides. The slides are narrated by an AI-generated female voice. Unlike Audio Overviews, the feature only offers a single voice-led narration.

Google says the feature is useful for students reviewing lectures for a test, researchers sifting through long documents for key insights, or a hobbyist trying to learn a new skill.

Alongside, the tech giant is also upgrading Audio Overviews and making them more comprehensive. This will mainly impact the non-English language Overviews, which were only available in short form so far. Google is now allowing users to select sources in any of the 80 supported languages to generate full-length audio discussions that feature the “same depth, structure, and nuance as our English Audio Overviews.” Both features are available to all NotebookLM users globally.