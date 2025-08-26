Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google NotebookLM’s Video Overviews Expanded to 80 Languages, Audio Overviews Gets an Upgrade

Google NotebookLM’s Video Overviews Expanded to 80 Languages, Audio Overviews Gets an Upgrade

NotebookLM’s Video Overviews is now available in Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Kannada, Malayalam, and other languages.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2025 14:36 IST
Google NotebookLM’s Video Overviews Expanded to 80 Languages, Audio Overviews Gets an Upgrade

Photo Credit: Google

NotebookLM uses the preferred language of the user’s Google account as the default output language

Highlights
  • The Video Overviews feature was introduced by Google in July
  • It uses AI to generate narrative-based visual slides about the sources
  • The slides are accompanied by an AI audio summary of the topic
Advertisement

Google's NotebookLM introduced Video Overviews last month, which can generate narrative-based visual slides based on the selected sources. On Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that the feature is now available in 80 languages globally. The expansion will now allow users to select sources that are not in the English language and then generate an AI-powered visual summary of the topic. Alongside, the company also announced that it is upgrading Audio Overviews so that it can handle more complex topics.

NotebookLM's Video Overviews Now Accessible to Global Users

In a blog post, the tech giant announced that Video Overviews will support a total of 80 languages, the same number which is currently supported by the Audio Overviews. With this, the artificial intelligence (AI) tool now supports international languages such as Arabic, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Additionally, it is also available in multiple regional Indian languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, and Telugu.

Notably, Google describes Video Overviews as an AI-powered tool that uses slides containing images, diagrams, quotes, and numbers to simplify complex information into an easy-to-understand and engaging format.

At the time of launch, Gadgets 360 staff members tested the feature and found that Video Overviews does a decent job of capturing the key takeaways from the given source and presents them with static slides. The slides are narrated by an AI-generated female voice. Unlike Audio Overviews, the feature only offers a single voice-led narration.

Google says the feature is useful for students reviewing lectures for a test, researchers sifting through long documents for key insights, or a hobbyist trying to learn a new skill.

Alongside, the tech giant is also upgrading Audio Overviews and making them more comprehensive. This will mainly impact the non-English language Overviews, which were only available in short form so far. Google is now allowing users to select sources in any of the 80 supported languages to generate full-length audio discussions that feature the “same depth, structure, and nuance as our English Audio Overviews.” Both features are available to all NotebookLM users globally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, NotebookLM, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Video Overviews
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in India With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers: Price, Specifications
Hideo Kojima Has Already Written the Concept for Death Stranding 3, but Isn't Planning to Do It at the Moment

Related Stories

Google NotebookLM’s Video Overviews Expanded to 80 Languages, Audio Overviews Gets an Upgrade
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  2. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
  3. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  4. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  5. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Models May Get This Feature That Android Users Already Have
  8. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers Launched in India
  9. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. Indian Game Developers and Publishers Announce Industry Body After Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill
  3. Xiaomi's Care and Connect Service Week Brings Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacements
  4. Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty
  5. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15
  6. Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Thor Now Available, Brings Real-Time Smarts to Future Robots
  7. Hideo Kojima Has Already Written the Concept for Death Stranding 3, but Isn't Planning to Do It at the Moment
  8. Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors
  9. Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing
  10. Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Movie Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »