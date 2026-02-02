Google could soon expand the Pixel Buds 2a lineup with two new colour options. Leaked renders suggest that Google is preparing to introduce light grey and pink variants of its affordable true wireless earbuds. The new shades appear to align with the colour palette of recent Pixel smartphones, with pricing and features expected to remain unchanged. Notably, the Google Pixel Buds 2a were launched in India alongside the Pixel 10 series smartphones in Hazel and Iris shades in August 2025.

Pixel Buds 2a New Colour Options Surface Ahead of Expected Launch

According to a report by Android Headlines, official-looking renders from tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) give us a close look at the Pixel Buds 2a earbuds in light grey and pink colour options. The publication claims that new colours will be called Fog and Berry.

Pixel Buds 2a may come in Fog and Berry shades

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The purported new shades of the Pixel Buds 2a closely match the rumoured colour palette of the upcoming Pixel 10a smartphone. The pink variant is said to be similar to the Peony finish seen on recent Pixel phones.

Currently, the Google Pixel Buds 2a are available in Hazel and Iris colourways. The newly leaked renders suggest that Google is only adding new colour options, with no visible changes to the design or hardware.

The earbuds retain the same shape, while the charging case remains white on the outside, according to the report. The interior of the case is said to match the colour of the earbuds, consistent with existing models.

The interior of the case is said to match the colour of the earbuds

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The report added that pricing for the new colours is expected to remain unchanged. The Pixel Buds 2a currently retail at $129 (roughly Rs. 11,800) in the US or at Rs. 12,999 in India, and the same price is expected for the new colour variants.

The earbuds are powered by the Google Tensor A1 chip and offer active noise cancellation along with transparency mode. They support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The earbuds have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the charging case has an IPX4 rating.

There is no official confirmation from the search giant on the launch timeline for these new colourways. However, the publication claims that Google may announce the new colours alongside the Pixel 10a, which is expected to launch around February or March.