Google Pixel Buds 2a Leaked Renders Suggest Two New Colour Options Are on the Way

Pricing for the new colours of the Pixel Buds 2a is expected to remain unchanged.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 10:53 IST
Google Pixel Buds 2a Leaked Renders Suggest Two New Colour Options Are on the Way

Google Pixel Buds 2a (pictured) are currently offered in Hazel and Iris colourways

Highlights
  • Google may add light grey and pink shades to Pixel Buds 2a
  • Pixel Buds 2a design and features tipped to remain unchanged
  • New Pixel Buds 2a colours may launch alongside Pixel 10a
Google could soon expand the Pixel Buds 2a lineup with two new colour options. Leaked renders suggest that Google is preparing to introduce light grey and pink variants of its affordable true wireless earbuds. The new shades appear to align with the colour palette of recent Pixel smartphones, with pricing and features expected to remain unchanged. Notably, the Google Pixel Buds 2a were launched in India alongside the Pixel 10 series smartphones in Hazel and Iris shades in August 2025.

Pixel Buds 2a New Colour Options Surface Ahead of Expected Launch

According to a report by Android Headlines, official-looking renders from tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) give us a close look at the Pixel Buds 2a earbuds in light grey and pink colour options. The publication claims that new colours will be called Fog and Berry.

Google pixel buds 2a android headlines inline1 fog and berry pixel buds 2a

Pixel Buds 2a may come in Fog and Berry shades
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The purported new shades of the Pixel Buds 2a closely match the rumoured colour palette of the upcoming Pixel 10a smartphone. The pink variant is said to be similar to the Peony finish seen on recent Pixel phones.

Currently, the Google Pixel Buds 2a are available in Hazel and Iris colourways. The newly leaked renders suggest that Google is only adding new colour options, with no visible changes to the design or hardware.

The earbuds retain the same shape, while the charging case remains white on the outside, according to the report. The interior of the case is said to match the colour of the earbuds, consistent with existing models.

Google pixel buds 2a android headlines inline2 Pixel Buds 2a new colours

The interior of the case is said to match the colour of the earbuds
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The report added that pricing for the new colours is expected to remain unchanged. The Pixel Buds 2a currently retail at $129 (roughly Rs. 11,800) in the US or at Rs. 12,999 in India, and the same price is expected for the new colour variants.

The earbuds are powered by the Google Tensor A1 chip and offer active noise cancellation along with transparency mode. They support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The earbuds have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the charging case has an IPX4 rating.

There is no official confirmation from the search giant on the launch timeline for these new colourways. However, the publication claims that Google may announce the new colours alongside the Pixel 10a, which is expected to launch around February or March.

Google Pixel Buds 2a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Google Pixel Buds 2a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Design
  • Fast pairing
  • Comfortable fit
  • Balanced sound profile
  • Bad
  • Battery life
  • No advanced Bluetooth codec support
  • Ecosystem-locked feature (Spatial audio)
  • No talk-through mode
Read detailed Google Pixel Buds 2a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Google Pixel Buds 2a, Google Pixel Buds 2a Colour Options, Google Pixel Buds 2a Launchh, Google Pixel Buds 2a Design, Google Pixel Buds 2a Features, Google, Google Pixel 10a
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple May Introduce iPhone Flip With Clamshell Design After iPhone Fold Launch: Report

