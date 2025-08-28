Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Reportedly Faces AI Talent Exodus Just Months After Superintelligence Labs Push

Meta Reportedly Faces AI Talent Exodus Just Months After Superintelligence Labs Push

The list of departees from Meta reportedly includes several veterans who were part of the company for a long time.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2025 13:19 IST
Meta Reportedly Faces AI Talent Exodus Just Months After Superintelligence Labs Push

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta reportedly does not consider the attrition concerning

Highlights
  • At least two Meta employees have joined OpenAI
  • Three staffers have reportedly left within five months after joining Meta
  • Meta was also rumoured to be downsizing its AI division
Advertisement

Meta is reportedly witnessing the departure of multiple employees just two months after creating its new artificial intelligence (AI) division, Superintelligence Labs. As per the report, both veteran employees and recent joiners working within the AI division have left the Menlo Park-based tech giant to either return to their previous employers or pursue different ventures. Interestingly, the exodus comes just weeks after the company is said to have announced a hiring freeze after spending months aggressively poaching AI talent from rival companies.

Eight Meta Employees Have Left in Recent Weeks

According to a Business Insider report, at least eight Meta employees have announced their exit from the company in recent weeks. These employees were reportedly working in the company's AI division in various roles, including researchers, engineers, and senior product leaders.

Interestingly, the departing employees are a mix of veterans who have worked at Meta for several years and have helped build the company's core AI infrastructure, the report added. Among the veterans is Bert Maher, who spent 12 years with the tech giant and helped build PyTorch, an open-source software widely used for training and testing AI models. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Maher announced that he is now joining the inference team of Anthropic.

Tony Liu, an engineering manager at the company, announced their departure on LinkedIn. The move comes after spending eight years in the company and working on some of the key products, such as Facebook, Instagram, and PyTorch. Liu did not disclose his next venture.

Business Insider reported that Meta's AI and machine learning (ML) specialist, Chi-Hao Wu, also left the company after working there for five years. Wu told the publication that those working in the AI division felt work was unstable due to “constant reorganisations”. Additionally, Aram Markosyan, a research scientist, has reportedly left the company after a four-year tenure.

Two employees, Chaya Nayak and Afroz Mohiuddin, who have worked at Meta for nine years and 14 years, respectively, have reportedly joined OpenAI. Coming to the recent joiners, the publication reports that Avi Verma and Ethan Knight left Superintelligence Labs after working for less than a month to return to their previous employer, OpenAI.

Rishabh Agarwal, who joined Meta's AI division just five months ago, announced his exit in a post on X, highlighting that he wanted to take a different kind of risk. While he did not reveal his next destination, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, Business Insider claimed he is joining Periodic Labs.

On veteran employees leaving the company, a Meta spokesperson told the publication, "Some attrition is normal for any organisation of this size. Most of these employees had been with the company for years, and we wish them the best.” The spokesperson reportedly added that new hires leaving or going back to their previous employer is not out of the ordinary.

While that might be Meta's official stance, the exodus is likely to have impacted the company's months' worth of efforts in poaching these talents and paying them six-to-eight-figure packages.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
PS Plus Monthly Games for September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder

Related Stories

Meta Reportedly Faces AI Talent Exodus Just Months After Superintelligence Labs Push
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  2. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  3. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU Performance
  4. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  5. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Features
  6. Vivo V60 Review: Get it for the Cameras
  7. Samsung R&D Institute Bengaluru Blueprint for Global Innovation
  8. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  9. Nothing Co-Founder Responds Amidst Phone 3 Fake Camera Sample Allegations
  10. Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Nithin Kamath Points Out Risks in India’s Developing Crypto Market Future
  2. Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support
  3. Meta Reportedly Faces AI Talent Exodus Just Months After Superintelligence Labs Push
  4. PS Plus Monthly Games for September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder
  5. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Specifications
  6. Nothing Phone 3 Fake Camera Samples: Co-Founder Issues Clarification, Says Investigation Underway
  7. Apple Set to Take Nearly Half of TSMC’s 2nm Chip Production: Report
  8. OpenAI Partners With Anthropic to Find Safety Flaws in Each Other’s AI Models
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out AI-Powered Writing Help Feature to Rephrase Text for Different Styles and Tones
  10. Hazbin Hotel Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the New Season Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »