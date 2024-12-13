Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Announces 'Video Seal' Open Source Tool to Watermark AI Generated Videos

Meta Announces 'Video Seal' Open-Source Tool to Watermark AI-Generated Videos

Meta’s Video Seal tool can also embed a hidden message into the video that can be uncovered to identify its origin.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2024 19:12 IST
Meta Announces 'Video Seal' Open-Source Tool to Watermark AI-Generated Videos

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dima Solomin

The researchers claim that the watermarking process does not impact the video quality

Highlights
  • Meta’s Video Seal tool adds an imperceptible watermark to videos
  • The watermark is said to be resilient against blurring and cropping
  • Video Seal adds the watermark to every frame of the video
Advertisement

Meta is releasing a new tool that can add an invisible watermark to videos generated using artificial intelligence (AI). Dubbed Video Seal, the new tool joins the company's existing watermarking tools, Audio Seal and Watermark Anything. The company suggested that the tool will be open-sourced, however, it has yet to publish the code. Interestingly, the company claims that the watermarking technique will not affect the video quality, yet will be resilient against the common methods of removing them from videos.

Meta's Video Seal Tool Can Help Combat Deepfakes

Deepfakes have flooded the Internet ever since the rise of generative AI. Deepfakes are synthetic content, usually generated using AI, that shows false and misleading objects, people, or scenarios. Such content is often used to spread misinformation about a public figure, create fake sexual content, or carry out fraud and scams.

Additionally, as AI systems get better, deepfake content will become harder to recognise, making it even more difficult to differentiate from real content. According to a McAfee survey, 70 percent of people already feel that they are not confident in telling the difference between a real voice and an AI-generated voice.

As per internal data by Sumsub, deepfake frauds increased by 1,740 percent in North America and by 1,530 percent in the Asia-Pacific region in 2022. The number was found to increase tenfold between 2022 and 2023.

As the concerns about deepfakes rise, many companies developing AI models have started releasing watermarking tools that can identify synthetic content from real ones. Earlier this year, Google released SynthID to watermark AI-generated text and videos. Microsoft has also released similar tools. In addition, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) is also working on new standards to identify AI-generated content.

Now, Meta has released its own Video Seal tool to watermark AI videos. The researchers highlight that the tool can watermark every frame of a video with an imperceptible tag that cannot be tampered with. It is said to be resilient against techniques such as blurring, cropping, and compression software. However, despite adding the watermark, the researchers claim that the quality of the video will not be compromised.

Meta has announced that Video Seal will be open-sourced under a permissive licence, however, it is yet to release the tool and its codebase in the public domain.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Meta Video Seal, AI Watermark, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Tipster Leaks Details of Upcoming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8s Elite Chip, May Debut as iQOO Z10 Turbo
Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority Directs UK Firms to Disclose Crypto Exposure Status

Related Stories

Meta Announces 'Video Seal' Open-Source Tool to Watermark AI-Generated Videos
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. WhatsApp Adds New Video Call Effects and Group Calling Improvements
  4. Samsung Unveils Its Moohan XR Headset to Rival the Apple Vision Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50D to Launch on December 19; Pricing, Specifications Revealed
  2. Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority Directs UK Firms to Disclose Crypto Exposure Status
  3. New Theory Suggests Gravitational Waves Could Solve Black Hole Information Paradox
  4. Meta Announces 'Video Seal' Open-Source Tool to Watermark AI-Generated Videos
  5. NASA Investigates Ingenuity’s Last Flight, Explains Why it Crashed on its 72nd Flight
  6. Tipster Leaks Details of Upcoming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8s Elite Chip, May Debut as iQOO Z10 Turbo
  7. Adobe's Camera Raw Plugin Updated With AI-Powered Reflection Removal Tool
  8. Microsoft Phi-4 Open-Source Small Language Model Introduced; Claimed to Outperform Gemini 1.5 Pro
  9. JWST Discovers Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects in Orion Nebula, Offering New Clues
  10. Vivo Y300 5G Key Features Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »