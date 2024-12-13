Technology News
Tipster Leaks Details of Upcoming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8s Elite Chip, May Debut as iQOO Z10 Turbo

iQOO Z10 Turbo is tipped to boast a straight screen with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2024 18:31 IST
Tipster Leaks Details of Upcoming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8s Elite Chip, May Debut as iQOO Z10 Turbo

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQoo Z9 Turbo runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

Highlights
  • iQOO Z9 Turbo has a 6,000mAh battery
  • It could come with 80W or 90W fast charging support
  • iQoo Z9 Turbo was launched in April this year
iQoo Z9 Turbo with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset was launched in April this year. Now, the Vivo sub-brand is said to be preparing to unveil a new iQOO Z10 Turbo. iQOO is yet to reveal a launch date for the phone, but a latest leak coming out of China suggests its potential specifications. The iQOO Z10 Turbo is expected to flaunt a 1.5K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate. It could run on a Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Sttation (translated from Chinese) on Weibo leaked (via GizmoChina) the key details of the iQOO Z10 Turbo on Weibo. The post doesn't include the name of the phone, but from the comments, it's quite evident that the handset in question is the iQOO Z10 Turbo. The tipster says that the handset will be launched next year. It is said to run on the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm SM8735 chip. This model number is likely to be a reference to the Snapdragon 8s Elite.

The purported iQOO Z10 Turbo is tipped to come with a straight screen with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to boast a dual camera setup at the rear headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It could pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W or 90W fast charging support.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Price, Specifications

The latest leak indicates that the iQOO Z10 Turbo will feature a more powerful chipset and a bigger battery compared to its predecessor. The iQoo Z9 Turbo was launched in April this year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB model.

The iQoo Z9 Turbo has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The iQoo Z9 Turbo boasts a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel new Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tipster Leaks Details of Upcoming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8s Elite Chip, May Debut as iQOO Z10 Turbo
