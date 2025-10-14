Technology News
Microsoft Introduces MAI-Image-1, Its First Natively Developed Image Generation AI Model

Microsoft said the MAI-Image-1 AI model will soon be available in Copilot and Bing Image Creator.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 October 2025 15:17 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft did not share any technical details of the AI model

Highlights
  • MAI-Image-1 debuted in the top 10 image models in LMArena
  • Microsoft says the model excels in photorealistic imagery
  • Recently, the company released the MAI-Voice-1 model
Microsoft introduced the MAI-Image-1 artificial intelligence (AI) model on Monday. It is the company's first natively built image generation model. The Redmond-based tech giant highlighted that the AI model made its debut on the public model ranking forum LMArena and was listed among the top 10 text-to-image models. It is currently not available anywhere else, but will soon be added to Microsoft's products. The model arrives just a little over a month after Microsoft introduced its first in-house voice model, MAI-Voice-1.

Microsoft Develops Its First AI Image Generation Model

Ever since the start of 2025, Microsoft has started developing in-house generative AI models. Separate from the Azure-developed models for its enterprise clients, these are labelled Microsoft AI or MAI in short. In July, the company introduced the MAI Diagnostic Orchestrator (MAI-DxO), an AI model that is said to diagnose patients more accurately than human doctors, and in August, it debuted the MAI-Voice-1, a speech generation model that natively generates expressive and natural-sounding voice.

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced the MAI-Image-1. Taking a shift from AI players who are developing large general-purpose models, Microsoft said its focus is on creating “purpose-built models” that “pave the way for more immersive, creative, and dynamic experiences inside our products.”

Currently, the only place to experience the model's capabilities is LMArena, where the AI model debuted in 9th position on the text-to-image leaderboard. However, it is a preliminary ranking based on pre-release testing, and the final ranking can be different based on the community prompts and votes. At present, Google's Nano Banana, Imagen 4, and GPT-image-1 are all ranked above the Microsoft model. The tech giant confirmed that the model will be added to Copilot and Bing Image Creator soon.

While Microsoft did not share any technical details of the image generation model, it highlighted that rigorous data selection and nuanced evaluation focused on tasks that mirror real-world use cases were prioritised during the training. The company also took feedback from professionals in creative industries.

As per the company, the model excels at generating photorealistic imagery, such as lighting, landscapes, and more. It is also said to generate output more quickly compared to many “larger, slower models.”

