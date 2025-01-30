Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will not support Bluetooth interactions with the S Pen. The smartphone debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 as the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. And while it offers hardware upgrades, the flagship phone is confirmed to come with one key downgrade — the S Pen. Although a Samsung blog previously mentioned that customers could purchase a Bluetooth-equipped stylus for using select features on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company has now reportedly denied this functionality.

Lack of Bluetooth S Pen Support on Galaxy S25 Ultra

Since Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's debut, reports have been floating about the flagship phone still supporting Bluetooth interactions with a S Pen which is now being sold as a separate accessory. The same was reportedly reiterated on the Samsung Insights blog which stated the following:

The Bluetooth-enabled S Pen (now sold separately) acts as a remote control within select apps to help maximize productivity. Simply press the button on the side of the pen to activate the Air Actions menu and view all the available gestures.

However, the South Korean technology conglomerate has now confirmed to Android Authority that the aforementioned information is erroneous since the Galaxy S25 Ultra does not support Bluetooth interactions at all and it intends to update its page. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the same has since been removed from the blog post. We can also confirm that the S Pen on our Galaxy S25 Ultra review unit doesn't confirm Bluetooth interactions.

Notably, previous generations of Samsung's ‘Ultra' phone models came with a stylus which supported low frequency pairing. It offered access to remote features such as air actions and remote clicker for the camera. However, the same won't be possible on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, whose S Pen is now being marketed as a tool for note taking, scribbling, and using Google's AI-powered Circle to Search. The company says only a small percentage of users took advantage of the Bluetooth interaction features and it aims to focus on features that are actually used. Hence, the capability has been removed.