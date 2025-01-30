Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Doesn't Support Bluetooth S Pen Interactions

Samsung now markets the S Pen as a tool for note taking, scribbling, and using Google’s AI-powered Circle to Search.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 19:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Doesn't Support Bluetooth S Pen Interactions

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra still comes with an S Pen but lacks Bluetooth functionality

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly confirms lack of Bluetooth S Pen support on S25 Ultra
  • Previous Ultra models had Bluetooth S Pen for air actions and remote use
  • The company cites low user engagement as a reason for its removal
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will not support Bluetooth interactions with the S Pen. The smartphone debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 as the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. And while it offers hardware upgrades, the flagship phone is confirmed to come with one key downgrade — the S Pen. Although a Samsung blog previously mentioned that customers could purchase a Bluetooth-equipped stylus for using select features on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company has now reportedly denied this functionality.

Lack of Bluetooth S Pen Support on Galaxy S25 Ultra

Since Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's debut, reports have been floating about the flagship phone still supporting Bluetooth interactions with a S Pen which is now being sold as a separate accessory. The same was reportedly reiterated on the Samsung Insights blog which stated the following:

The Bluetooth-enabled S Pen (now sold separately) acts as a remote control within select apps to help maximize productivity. Simply press the button on the side of the pen to activate the Air Actions menu and view all the available gestures.

However, the South Korean technology conglomerate has now confirmed to Android Authority that the aforementioned information is erroneous since the Galaxy S25 Ultra does not support Bluetooth interactions at all and it intends to update its page. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the same has since been removed from the blog post. We can also confirm that the S Pen on our Galaxy S25 Ultra review unit doesn't confirm Bluetooth interactions. 

Notably, previous generations of Samsung's ‘Ultra' phone models came with a stylus which supported low frequency pairing. It offered access to remote features such as air actions and remote clicker for the camera. However, the same won't be possible on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, whose S Pen is now being marketed as a tool for note taking, scribbling, and using Google's AI-powered Circle to Search. The company says only a small percentage of users took advantage of the Bluetooth interaction features and it aims to focus on features that are actually used. Hence, the capability has been removed.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S Pen, Samsung S Pen, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report
El Salvador Makes Bitcoin Payments Voluntary for Private Sector Merchants to Comply with IMF Loan Conditions

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Doesn't Support Bluetooth S Pen Interactions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, and More
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows New Camera Sensor Layout
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Launch in India on March 4
  4. India Plans to Develop Its Generative AI Models This Year
  5. DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets
  6. Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Seen on BIS; India Launch Expected
  7. GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's One UI 7 Now Bar Feature Tipped to Be Integrated With Google Maps
  2. NordVPN Announces NordWhisper Protocol Designed to Browse on Restricted Networks
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configuration Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series With Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price, Benefits
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Listed on US FCC Database, Could Launch Soon
  6. India to Develop Native Generative AI Models in Six to Eight Months, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Doesn't Support Bluetooth S Pen Interactions
  8. Telegram Now Lets Users Display Collectible Gifts as Status, Move Them to Blockchain and More
  9. Gemini in Google Sheets Gets Updated With Data Analysis and Visualising Tools
  10. El Salvador Makes Bitcoin Payments Voluntary for Private Sector Merchants to Comply with IMF Loan Conditions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »