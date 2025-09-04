OpenAI, on Wednesday, announced the expansion of ChatGPT's Projects feature to all users. First released in December 2024, the feature has been available so far only to paid subscribers. The feature allows users to create chat folders, allowing users to segregate questions about a specific topic. Now, even the users on the free tier of the chatbot platform can access Projects. However, they will face lower rate limits compared to paid users. The San Francisco-based AI firm has also introduced a new memory-control feature that dictates whether a project can access memories from outside chats or not.

ChatGPT Free Users Can Upload a Maximum of Five Files

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced that all users can now access Projects. Currently, the feature has been rolled out to the website and the Android app, while the iOS app will get it in the coming days. The company also announced new rate limits, which lets users on the free tier to upload a maximum of five files. On the other hand, ChatGPT Plus subscribers can upload 25 files, and ChatGPT Pro users can upload up to 40 files in a single Project. The Enterprise and Business tiers have the same limits as ChatGPT Pro subscribers.

The web user interface for Projects in ChatGPT

ChatGPT's Projects feature is a segregated chat folder where users can upload files, add custom instructions, and have conversations about a specific topic. ChatGPT retains the memory of everything mentioned inside a Project, and users do not have to repeat the same instruction when a new session is started. The responses can also be grounded in their uploaded files.

Projects keep chats, files, and custom instructions in one place. Users can leverage the feature to keep track of ongoing tasks, or just to ensure that their work remains tidy.

Two new features have also been added. The folder icon next to the Project's name can be customised with eight different colours, including Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, and Red. The folder icon can also be replaced with multiple other icons based on the topic.

The second feature is a new memory control tool. When users tap on the Projects icon from the left side margin on the website or from the side panel in the app, they will now see a new option for this setting. On the app, it is available at the bottom via a button labelled “More options,” and on the website, it can be accessed via the settings icon at the top.

The new tool has two options. First is the default option where the chatbot can access memories from outside chats, and vice versa. The second option is dubbed Project-only, and it ensures that information bleed does not occur either from the Project to outside, or the other way around.