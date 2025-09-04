Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Expands Projects in ChatGPT to All Users, Adds New Memory Control Feature

OpenAI Expands Projects in ChatGPT to All Users, Adds New Memory Control Feature

OpenAI has rolled out Projects to all users on the ChatGPT app for Android devices and the website.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 19:56 IST
OpenAI Expands Projects in ChatGPT to All Users, Adds New Memory Control Feature

Photo Credit: X/OpenAI

OpenAI is also introducing a new Project-only memory control to ground ChatGPT’s responses

Highlights
  • ChatGPT’s iOS app will get the feature in the coming days
  • The free tier can upload five files, while Plus users can upload 25 files
  • ChatGPT Pro, Business, and Enterprise users can upload 40 files
Advertisement

OpenAI, on Wednesday, announced the expansion of ChatGPT's Projects feature to all users. First released in December 2024, the feature has been available so far only to paid subscribers. The feature allows users to create chat folders, allowing users to segregate questions about a specific topic. Now, even the users on the free tier of the chatbot platform can access Projects. However, they will face lower rate limits compared to paid users. The San Francisco-based AI firm has also introduced a new memory-control feature that dictates whether a project can access memories from outside chats or not.

ChatGPT Free Users Can Upload a Maximum of Five Files

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced that all users can now access Projects. Currently, the feature has been rolled out to the website and the Android app, while the iOS app will get it in the coming days. The company also announced new rate limits, which lets users on the free tier to upload a maximum of five files. On the other hand, ChatGPT Plus subscribers can upload 25 files, and ChatGPT Pro users can upload up to 40 files in a single Project. The Enterprise and Business tiers have the same limits as ChatGPT Pro subscribers.

projects2 ChatGPT Projects

The web user interface for Projects in ChatGPT

 

ChatGPT's Projects feature is a segregated chat folder where users can upload files, add custom instructions, and have conversations about a specific topic. ChatGPT retains the memory of everything mentioned inside a Project, and users do not have to repeat the same instruction when a new session is started. The responses can also be grounded in their uploaded files.

Projects keep chats, files, and custom instructions in one place. Users can leverage the feature to keep track of ongoing tasks, or just to ensure that their work remains tidy.

Two new features have also been added. The folder icon next to the Project's name can be customised with eight different colours, including Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, and Red. The folder icon can also be replaced with multiple other icons based on the topic.

The second feature is a new memory control tool. When users tap on the Projects icon from the left side margin on the website or from the side panel in the app, they will now see a new option for this setting. On the app, it is available at the bottom via a button labelled “More options,” and on the website, it can be accessed via the settings icon at the top.

The new tool has two options. First is the default option where the chatbot can access memories from outside chats, and vice versa. The second option is dubbed Project-only, and it ensures that information bleed does not occur either from the Project to outside, or the other way around.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, ChatGPT Features, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Huawei Mate XTs Tri-Fold Smartphone Launched With Kirin 9020 Chip, 5,600mAh Battery

Related Stories

OpenAI Expands Projects in ChatGPT to All Users, Adds New Memory Control Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 15C 4G Launched in Select Global Markets With These Features
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Revealed, Will Compete With Amazon Sale
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  5. Top OTT Releases of the Week (Sept 1 - Sept 7): Know What to Watch
  6. Oppo F31 Series Price, India Launch Timeline, Colours, Features Leaked
  7. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Will Begin Streaming on This OTT Platform
  8. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Lunar Eclipse 2025: Will People in India Be Able to See the Blood Moon?
  10. Huawei Mate XTs Triple Folding Smartphone With Kirin 9020 Chipset Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse September 2025: Know Who Will Get to See the Blood Moon on September 7
  2. Kammattam is Now Streaming on ZEE5: All You Need to Know
  3. OpenAI Expands Projects in ChatGPT to All Users, Adds New Memory Control Feature
  4. Huawei Mate XTs Tri-Fold Smartphone Launched With Kirin 9020 Chip, 5,600mAh Battery
  5. Big Boss Telugu 9 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Nagarjuna-Starring Show Online?
  6. Ukraine’s Parliament Backs Draft Law to Legalise, Tax Crypto and Virtual Assets
  7. Oppo F31 Series Price Range, India Launch Timeline, Colour Options Leaked; Said to Include 7,000mAh Battery
  8. Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G Launched With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip, 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Get a New Trailer at Sony's Next State of Play Event This Month
  10. Google's Material 3 Expressive Design Expands to More Pixel Devices, Battery Health Improves With September Pixel Drop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »