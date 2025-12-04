Lee is a British biographical war drama film based on the life of famous photographer, Elizabeth "Lee" Miller and follows her life as she becomes a correspondent during the second world war. The film stars Kate Winslet in the lead role as the titular photographer, and the film is now set for its digital release on Lionsgate Play. It is a mixture of action and thriller with an emotional narrative. It shows how Lee takes you on an inspiring story against the odds. Here is everything you need to know about the plot, cast and other details.

When and Where to Watch Kate Winslet-Starrer Lee

Kate Winslet-starring war biography Lee is set for its OTT release on Lionsgate Play on December 5.

Official Trailer and Plot

Derived from the real-life story of a photographer, Lee Miller, whose life changed completely when she became a war correspondent, and how she battled the odds. Kate Winslet's Lee will be accessible worldwide, and she announced the OTT release date, as this is a story of Elizabeth, aka Lee Miller, who was a fashion photographer and became a Vogue-acclaimed war correspondent during World War II. This biography will be available in both English and Hindi.

Cast and Crew

The biography of Lee Miller, played by the Oscar-winning Kate Winslet, is about a war correspondent. It also features Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Joshi O'Connor and many others.

Reception

The biography of a popular photographer, Lee Miller, played by Kate Winslet, will stream on Lionsgate Play on December 5 worldwide, as of now there is no IMDB rating.