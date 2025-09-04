Technology News
Huawei Mate XTs Tri-Fold Smartphone Launched With Kirin 9020 Chip, 5,600mAh Battery

Huawei Mate XTs is compatible with the company's M-Pen 3 stylus.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 19:50 IST
Huawei Mate XTs Tri-Fold Smartphone Launched With Kirin 9020 Chip, 5,600mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XTs is sold in black, red, purple and white colourways

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XTs gets a 50-megapixel outward-facing primary sensor
  • At the front, it has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle selfie camera
  • It supports 66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless charging
Huawei Mate XTs was launched in China on Thursday. The triple foldable smartphone comes with a Kirin 9020 chipset along with 16GB of RAM. It runs on HarmonyOS 5.1 out of the box and is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for wired, wireless, as well as reverse wireless charging. The phone packs a 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, including ultrawide and periscope lenses. It sports a refined Tiangong dual-hinge design but does not arrive with any dust or water resistance certifications. 

Huawei Mate XTs Price, Availability

Pricing for the Huawei Mate XTs in China starts at CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2,22,300) for the 16GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB and the 16GB + 1TB variants cost CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,47,100) and CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,71,900), respectively.

The handset is offered in black, purple, red, and white colour options. It will be available for purchase in the country via the Huawei China e-store starting September 5.

Huawei Mate XTs Features, Specifications

The newly unveiled Huawei Mate XTs has a 6.4-inch single-mode screen with a 2,232×1,008 pixels resolution and a 7.9-inch dual-mode display with a 2,232×2,048 pixels resolution. When completely unfolded, it features a 10.2-inch foldable display with a 2,232×3,184 pixels resolution. The phone features LTPO OLED panels with adaptive refresh, a 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Huawei powers the Mate XTs with a Kirin 9020 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It ships with HarmonyOS 5.1. It is compatible with the M-Pen 3 stylus, which can double as a remote control or laser pointer for presentations.

For optics, the Huawei Mate XTs gets a 50-megapixel outward-facing primary camera, accompanied by a 40-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom. 

Huawei says all three cameras sensors have an RYYB pixel layout, enhancing sensitivity and boosting low-light performance, while the primary and periscope cameras support optical image stabilisation (OIS). At the front, it has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle selfie camera.

The tri-fold smartphone has a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired, 50W wireless and 7.5W reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, IR blaster, satellite communication, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At its thinnest point, the handset measures 3.6mm when unfolded, and it weighs about 298g.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Ukraine’s Parliament Backs Draft Law to Legalise, Tax Crypto and Virtual Assets

