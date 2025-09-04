Huawei Mate XTs was launched in China on Thursday. The triple foldable smartphone comes with a Kirin 9020 chipset along with 16GB of RAM. It runs on HarmonyOS 5.1 out of the box and is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for wired, wireless, as well as reverse wireless charging. The phone packs a 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, including ultrawide and periscope lenses. It sports a refined Tiangong dual-hinge design but does not arrive with any dust or water resistance certifications.

Huawei Mate XTs Price, Availability

Pricing for the Huawei Mate XTs in China starts at CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2,22,300) for the 16GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB and the 16GB + 1TB variants cost CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,47,100) and CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,71,900), respectively.

The handset is offered in black, purple, red, and white colour options. It will be available for purchase in the country via the Huawei China e-store starting September 5.

Huawei Mate XTs Features, Specifications

The newly unveiled Huawei Mate XTs has a 6.4-inch single-mode screen with a 2,232×1,008 pixels resolution and a 7.9-inch dual-mode display with a 2,232×2,048 pixels resolution. When completely unfolded, it features a 10.2-inch foldable display with a 2,232×3,184 pixels resolution. The phone features LTPO OLED panels with adaptive refresh, a 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Huawei powers the Mate XTs with a Kirin 9020 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It ships with HarmonyOS 5.1. It is compatible with the M-Pen 3 stylus, which can double as a remote control or laser pointer for presentations.

For optics, the Huawei Mate XTs gets a 50-megapixel outward-facing primary camera, accompanied by a 40-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom.

Huawei says all three cameras sensors have an RYYB pixel layout, enhancing sensitivity and boosting low-light performance, while the primary and periscope cameras support optical image stabilisation (OIS). At the front, it has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle selfie camera.

The tri-fold smartphone has a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired, 50W wireless and 7.5W reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, IR blaster, satellite communication, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At its thinnest point, the handset measures 3.6mm when unfolded, and it weighs about 298g.