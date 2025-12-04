Technology News
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Streams on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know

The Daniel Craig-starrer serves as the sequel to 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Updated: 4 December 2025 18:00 IST
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Streams on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

The film is a perfect blend of crime, thrill, comedy, and a top-notch investigation

  • Wake Up Dead Man is the 3rd installment of the Knives Out movie series
  • This once shows Blanc a detective to investigate the murder of a priest
  • It happens in the sealed room during an Eastern service
Daniel Craig's mystery thriller Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set for its OTT release. It is an American mystery thriller film. Netflix bought the rights to the series during the first installment, including its two planned sequels. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film follows the return of detective Benoit Blanc to investigate the most dangerous and complex case ever. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch: Wake Up Dead Man

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out is set to release on the digital platform Netflix on December 12. Viewers must have a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wake Up Dead Man

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around Detective Benoit Blanc investigating the death of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, a church priest. He is found dead in the sealed room in an easter service as the trailer starts with a death that appears to be an impossible crime within the church.The plot revolves mainly around Blanc trying to navigate the secrets and tensions of Wicks' devoted congregation.

The investigation takes place in a tight-knit, closed religious community that is riddled with secrets and some hidden tensions. The detective has to investigate a group of people that includes the young priest, a local doctor, a lawyer and other members of the congregation. The film is a perfect blend of crime, thrill, comedy, and a top-notch investigation.

Cast and Crew of Wake Up Dead Man

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, this movie stars Daniel Craig in the lead role. Other cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, and more. The music composer is Nathan Johnson, and the cinematography has been done by Steve Yedlin.

Reception

Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment of the Knives Out series, is set to release on Netflix. It has an IMDB rating of 7.9

Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale Date Announced; Discounts on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Expected
