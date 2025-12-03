Thiruveer returns with a heart-warming comedy, The Great Pre-Wedding Show. There's a bit of wedding chaos here, a little family strife there, and some slapstick comedy to string everything together. The film was theatrically released on November 7, 2025, to positive reviews and moderate commercial success. Directed by Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu, it follows a small-time photographer who loses his memory card and becomes the source of trouble for a young couple. Two years later, and with relatable comedy as well as appealing performances, it is all set to have an OTT release.

When and Where to Watch The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The Great Pre-Wedding Show will stream on Zee5 from December 5, 2025. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Trailer and Plot of The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The movie follows the small-time photographer, portrayed by Thiruveer, whose dropped memory card is a catalyst for wedding havoc. His mistake sets up comic situations, confusion, and touching moments featuring humour and amusing entertainment in a narrative style.

Cast and Crew of The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu has directed and written the film. It stars Thiruveer Reddy, Tinu Shravya, and Narendra.

Reception of The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The plot of the comedy was praised by critics, as well as the characters, who were praised for their originality in thewedding comedy. It has a rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb.