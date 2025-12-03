Technology News
English Edition

Thiruveer-Starring The Great Pre-Wedding Show Out on OTT Tomorrow: All the Details

The Great Pre-Wedding Show stars Thiruveer as a hapless photographer caught in wedding chaos.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2025 19:00 IST
Thiruveer-Starring The Great Pre-Wedding Show Out on OTT Tomorrow: All the Details

Photo Credit: ZEE5

The Great Pre-Wedding Show was theatrically released on November 7, 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Thiruveer stars as a small-time wedding photographer caught in chaos
  • Directed and written by Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu
  • OTT release on Zee5 and OTTplay from December 5, 2025
Advertisement

Thiruveer returns with a heart-warming comedy, The Great Pre-Wedding Show. There's a bit of wedding chaos here, a little family strife there, and some slapstick comedy to string everything together. The film was theatrically released on November 7, 2025, to positive reviews and moderate commercial success. Directed by Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu, it follows a small-time photographer who loses his memory card and becomes the source of trouble for a young couple. Two years later, and with relatable comedy as well as appealing performances, it is all set to have an OTT release.

When and Where to Watch The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The Great Pre-Wedding Show will stream on Zee5 from December 5, 2025. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Trailer and Plot of The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The movie follows the small-time photographer, portrayed by Thiruveer, whose dropped memory card is a catalyst for wedding havoc. His mistake sets up comic situations, confusion, and touching moments featuring humour and amusing entertainment in a narrative style.

Cast and Crew of The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu has directed and written the film. It stars Thiruveer Reddy, Tinu Shravya, and Narendra. 

Reception of The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The plot of the comedy was praised by critics, as well as the characters, who were praised for their originality in thewedding comedy. It has a rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: zee5, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Leaked; Indian Variant Said to Feature Bigger Battery, Slim Design
Google Pixel Watch 4 Review: Wear OS as It Should Be

Related Stories

Thiruveer-Starring The Great Pre-Wedding Show Out on OTT Tomorrow: All the Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  2. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a Deals Revealed
  3. Realme P4x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  4. Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications Feature Comes to India
  5. Google Brings In-Call Scam Protection to Banking Apps: Here's How It Works
  6. Micron to Shut Down Crucial Amid Global RAM Shortage
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.2 RC Update for iPhone With These Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Zendaya-Starrer Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release Date Teased: When, Where to Watch Online
  2. Stephen OTT Release Details: All You Need to Know About This Gomathi Shankar-Starring Thriller
  3. New Study Shows Antarctic Waters Unleashed Ancient Carbon at the Ice Age’s End
  4. Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One OTT Release Details: Know When, Where to Watch Crime-Thriller Series Online
  5. Xiaomi Mix Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Listed on Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  6. Sberbank CEO Herman Gref on Developing AI Amid Sanctions and Bringing AI to India
  7. Scientists Find Clock on Mars Runs 477 Microseconds Faster Than Earth
  8. Lee OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Kate Winslet-Starrer Biography Drama Online?
  9. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Streams on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Supermoon and Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Set to Peak Soon: How to See It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »