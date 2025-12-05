Polar has introduced the Polar Loop fitness tracker in India, offering a screen-free wearable that monitors activity, heart rate, sleep and recovery around the clock. The company says that all functions are unlocked from day one, and the device does not require any subscription to access its features. Available in multiple strap options, the band is said to be designed for users who prefer a simple, distraction-free experience and want continuous health insights without relying on a display.

Polar Loop Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Polar Loop is set at Rs 19,999 in India. It is sold in Greige Sand, Night Black and Brown Copper colour options. Customers can purchase the wearable via Amazon and the Polar India website. The company also sells additional straps that are priced at Rs 1,999.

Polar Loop Features, Specifications

The Polar Loop band uses a soft textile strap and a slim buckle designed for comfortable, distraction-free daily use. Its compact build allows it to be worn alongside a traditional wristwatch, and the detachable strap design lets users change styles without replacing the core device. It supports Bluetooth LE and charges via a proprietary USB-C cable.

Polar Loop also records steps, movement and active time throughout the day. It includes a 64MHz processor, with support for 1.3MB of memory and 16MB of storage. The internal storage is said to keep up to four weeks of data to avoid gaps in tracking. Users can log workouts manually through the Polar Flow app, while automatic workout detection identifies and saves training sessions on its own. The app also offers route tracking, voice prompts and adjustable training goals.

The sleep monitoring feature included in the Polar Loop measures duration as well as quality, and links nighttime rest to overall readiness. The wearable relies on Polar's Precision Prime sensor system to continuously collect heart rate, activity, sleep and training data. Insights are then synced to the Polar Flow app, which presents short-term and long-term trends in one place.

The 170mAh battery of the Polar Loop can run for up to eight days on a single charge, according to the company. Polar states that user information remains protected within its ecosystem. The build uses stainless-steel components. The device is water-resistant to WR30 standards and is said to operate between –20°C and 50°C. The band measures 27×42×9mm and weighs 29g with the strap

