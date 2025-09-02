Bitcoin Histórico, the world's first government-backed Bitcoin Conference, will take place in El Salvador on November 12-13. Organised by the National Bitcoin Office, the upcoming event will take place across the historic centre, with the main stage set at the National Palace and keynote speeches to be broadcast publicly at Plaza Gerardo Barrios. Additional sessions will be held at the National Library (BINAES) and the National Theater, featuring global Bitcoin leaders, authors, and industry advocates.

Bitcoin Histórico to Focus On Financial Freedom Regulation, Bitcoin's Future Role

Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, author Jeff Booth, Bitcoin advocates Max Keiser, Stacy Herbery, and Jack Mallers will address the event as keynote speakers. Industry figures Pierre Rochard, Jimmy Song, and Darin Feinstein have also confirmed their presence at the event. Panels and workshops will focus on Bitcoin's long-term role in the global crypto community and themes such as financial freedom, cultural resurgence, energy use, regulation, and infrastructure. General admission tickets are priced at $350 (roughly Rs. 29,000), while VIP “Genesis Crown Pass” tickets cost $2,100 (roughly Rs. 1.74 lakh), which includes networking and offers exclusive access.

The announcement of the conference comes in the wake of El Salvador's decision to transfer its entire Bitcoin holdings, amounting to 6,284 BTC (roughly Rs. 57,000 crores), from a single wallet address to 14 separate wallets.

According to officials, this measure enhances security in response to the rising concerns that future developments in quantum computing could expose wallets that have been reused on the blockchain. To improve transparency, the nation also launched a public dashboard for real-time tracking of its Bitcoin reserves.

Since becoming the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, El Salvador has positioned itself at the centre of the global crypto conversations. Despite warnings from the IMF about Bitcoin's price swings and potential risks to financial stability, President Nayib Bukele has doubled down on this policy.

Analysts say that a government-backed conference is a statement by El Salvador on its stand to legitimise Bitcoin on an institutional level, attracting foreign investment and promoting the country as a hub for innovation and financial freedom.

The international crypto community is expected to closely observe Bitcoin Histórico for signs of how developing countries could use Bitcoin as a tool to challenge dollar dominance and diversify economies.