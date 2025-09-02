Technology News
English Edition

El Salvador to Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference in November

El Salvador will host the Bitcoin Histórico conference in November with global leaders, keynotes, and cultural events.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 17:31 IST
El Salvador to Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference in November

Photo Credit: Unsplash/wd toro 🇲🇨

El Salvador will host Bitcoin Histórico 2025, featuring global leaders on Bitcoin adoption.

Highlights
  • El Salvador To Host Bitcoin Histórico In November
  • Speakers Include Ricardo Salinas, Jeff Booth, And Jack Mallers
  • Government Moves 6284 BTC To 14 Wallets For Security
Advertisement

Bitcoin Histórico, the world's first government-backed Bitcoin Conference, will take place in El Salvador on November 12-13. Organised by the National Bitcoin Office, the upcoming event will take place across the historic centre, with the main stage set at the National Palace and keynote speeches to be broadcast publicly at Plaza Gerardo Barrios. Additional sessions will be held at the National Library (BINAES) and the National Theater, featuring global Bitcoin leaders, authors, and industry advocates. 

Bitcoin Histórico to Focus On Financial Freedom Regulation, Bitcoin's Future Role

Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, author Jeff Booth, Bitcoin advocates Max Keiser, Stacy Herbery, and Jack Mallers will address the event as keynote speakers. Industry figures Pierre Rochard, Jimmy Song, and Darin Feinstein have also confirmed their presence at the event. Panels and workshops will focus on Bitcoin's long-term role in the global crypto community and themes such as financial freedom, cultural resurgence, energy use, regulation, and infrastructure. General admission tickets are priced at $350 (roughly Rs. 29,000), while VIP “Genesis Crown Pass” tickets cost $2,100 (roughly Rs. 1.74 lakh), which includes networking and offers exclusive access. 

The announcement of the conference comes in the wake of El Salvador's decision to transfer its entire Bitcoin holdings, amounting to 6,284 BTC (roughly Rs. 57,000 crores), from a single wallet address to 14 separate wallets. 

According to officials, this measure enhances security in response to the rising concerns that future developments in quantum computing could expose wallets that have been reused on the blockchain. To improve transparency, the nation also launched a public dashboard for real-time tracking of its Bitcoin reserves. 

Since becoming the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, El Salvador has positioned itself at the centre of the global crypto conversations. Despite warnings from the IMF about Bitcoin's price swings and potential risks to financial stability, President Nayib Bukele has doubled down on this policy. 

Analysts say that a government-backed conference is a statement by El Salvador on its stand to legitimise Bitcoin on an institutional level, attracting foreign investment and promoting the country as a hub for innovation and financial freedom. 

The international crypto community is expected to closely observe Bitcoin Histórico for signs of how developing countries could use Bitcoin as a tool to challenge dollar dominance and diversify economies.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bitcoin, BTC, Bitcoin conference, El Salvador, Crypto Event
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
OpenAI Shares New Safeguard Plans to Protect Teenagers and Users Facing Emotional Distress

Related Stories

El Salvador to Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference in November
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops Teased
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Could Launch Alongside XR Headset on This Date
  5. Realme Watch 5 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. India to Take a Balanced Regulatory Approach for AI, Says Union Minister
  7. India's Indigenous Vikram Microprocessor Showcased at Semicon India 2025
  8. El Salvador To Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts on Samsung Phones, Laptops, and More Teased
  2. El Salvador to Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference in November
  3. OpenAI Shares New Safeguard Plans to Protect Teenagers and Users Facing Emotional Distress
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Date Leaked; Said to Debut Alongside Project Moohan XR Headset
  5. Kannappa OTT Release Date is Here: When and Where to Watch Vishnu Manchu-Starrer Film Online
  6. India’s AI Development Needs a Balanced Regulatory Approach, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
  7. A Minecraft Movie to Stream on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Fantasy Adventure Film Online
  8. SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission
  9. Lenovo Legion Go 2's Price Tipped Ahead of Reveal, Could Be Costlier Than ROG Xbox Ally X
  10. Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Debut Without Latest Tensor G5 Chip, Magic Cue Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »