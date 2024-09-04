Technology News
  • YouTube Shorts Gets New Feature That Lets Creators Add Text, Filters to Thumbnails

YouTube Shorts Gets New Feature That Lets Creators Add Text, Filters to Thumbnails

In addition to new customisation options, users can now choose and edit the thumbnails of their YouTube Shorts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 17:09 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/Szabo Viktor

YouTube creators can now edit the thumbnails after uploading Shorts

Highlights
  • YouTube Shorts is rolling out new customisation tools for creators
  • They can now add filters, emojis and text on thumbnails
  • The new features are now available on Android and iOS platforms
YouTube has introduced new creator tools for Shorts – its short-form videos – on Android and iOS platforms. With the new feature, creators can now customise the thumbnails of their short videos by tweaking them with text, filters and emojis. Additionally, it is now giving them more choices when choosing thumbnails, even after YouTube Shorts are uploaded. This development builds upon recent features tested by the video-sharing platform, including the ability to automatically pause playback.

YouTube Shorts Creator Tools

In a video posted on the Creator Inside Channel, YouTube shared details about the rollout of the new features. It adds the ability to add texts, filters and emojis to Shorts thumbnails. Two new floating options for adding text and filter will now appear on the top right corner of the screen when picking a thumbnail for the short-form video.

youtube shorts YouTube Shorts

Filters for thumbnails in YouTube Shorts
Photo Credit: YouTube Insider Channel

In addition to new customisation options, users can now choose and edit the thumbnails of their YouTube Shorts after they have been uploaded on both Android and iOS devices. With the introduction of these “highly requested” features, the platform aims to give creators more aesthetic control over their short videos across devices. These thumbnails will only be visible on search, hashtag, audio, and pivot pages.

YouTube says it is also exploring bringing additional functionality for Shorts thumbnails next year.

YouTube Premium Price Hike

YouTube recently announced a price hike in India for its Premium subscription plans. The recurring Individual plan, which lets a single user stream videos, now costs Rs. 149 per month compared to its previous price of Rs. 129 per month. Meanwhile, users who have opted for the Family plan will now need to pay Rs. 299 per month, against its old price of Rs. 189 per month. The cheapest way to watch YouTube videos without adds is the Student plan, which now costs Rs. 89 per month. This plan was priced at Rs. 79 per month prior to the hike.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
