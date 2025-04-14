Vivo T4 5G is set to be unveiled later this month in India and we now have an exact date. The company has also teased the design and colour options of the handset. The phone is said to come with a quad-curved display and a Snapdragon chipset. It will also pack a larger battery than the Vivo T3 5G, which was introduced in the country in March 2024. The handset will support fast charging as well. The price and several key features of the Vivo T4 5G had surfaced online previously.

Vivo T4 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo T4 5G will launch in India on April 22, the company confirmed in an X post. The promotional poster shows the design of the handset with a centred, large, circular rear camera module, which appears to hold two camera sensors and an LED light unit. The phone is seen in green and grey colour options. Previous leaks suggest they could be marketed as Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey shades, respectively.

The quad-curved display of the Vivo T4 5G appears with very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera sensor. The right edge holds the power button and the volume rocker.

Fine print on the promotional poster confirms that the Vivo T4 5G will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store and select offline retail stores. The phone is teased to be equipped with some AI-backed features as well.

Previous leaks had suggested that the Vivo T4 5G will likely be available in India in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants. It could be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000.

The Vivo T4 5G may sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. It is expected to get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

For optics, the Vivo T4 5G may carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will likely ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It may have an 8.1mm thin profile and will likely weigh 195g.

