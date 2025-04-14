Technology News
English Edition

Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22; Design and Colour Options Teased

Vivo T4 5G could come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 15:34 IST
Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22; Design and Colour Options Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 5G will be offered in green and grey shades

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 5G could carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS
  • The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
  • The Vivo T4 5G may get a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support
Advertisement

Vivo T4 5G is set to be unveiled later this month in India and we now have an exact date. The company has also teased the design and colour options of the handset. The phone is said to come with a quad-curved display and a Snapdragon chipset. It will also pack a larger battery than the Vivo T3 5G, which was introduced in the country in March 2024. The handset will support fast charging as well. The price and several key features of the Vivo T4 5G had surfaced online previously.

Vivo T4 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo T4 5G will launch in India on April 22, the company confirmed in an X post. The promotional poster shows the design of the handset with a centred, large, circular rear camera module, which appears to hold two camera sensors and an LED light unit. The phone is seen in green and grey colour options. Previous leaks suggest they could be marketed as Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey shades, respectively.

The quad-curved display of the Vivo T4 5G appears with very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera sensor. The right edge holds the power button and the volume rocker. 

Fine print on the promotional poster confirms that the Vivo T4 5G will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store and select offline retail stores. The phone is teased to be equipped with some AI-backed features as well.

Previous leaks had suggested that the Vivo T4 5G will likely be available in India in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants. It could be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. 

The Vivo T4 5G may sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. It is expected to get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

For optics, the Vivo T4 5G may carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will likely ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It may have an 8.1mm thin profile and will likely weigh 195g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo T4 5G India Launch, Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4 5G Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 13T Leaked Image Shows Unique Design With Pixel-Like Camera Module

Related Stories

Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22; Design and Colour Options Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the OnePlus 13T Could Look Like
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Battery, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Teasers
  3. Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Tipped to Get a 7,100mAh Battery; May Launch Soon
  5. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Teased
  6. Realme GT 7 to Launch on April 23; Will Pack Big Battery in Slim Frame
  7. Samsung Said to Have Paused Global Rollout of One UI 7 Due to 'Serious Bug'
  8. Why Apple's CEO Has Prioritised the Development of AR Glasses
  9. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Will Launch in India on This Date
  10. Google Unveils Ironwood, Its Most Powerful Chipset for AI Workflows
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Price Increased in the UK, Europe and Other Markets, Sony Cites 'Challenging Economic Environment'
  2. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22; Design and Colour Options Teased
  3. OnePlus 13T Leaked Image Shows Unique Design With Pixel-Like Camera Module
  4. Oppo K13 5G India Launch Set for April 21, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  5. Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Phone Monikers Confirmed Ahead of April 15 India Launch
  6. Samsung Reportedly Halts One UI 7 Update for Galaxy S24 Series Due to ‘Serious Bug’
  7. Mivi Unveils Voice-Based AI Chatbot That Can Remember Past Conversations
  8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Prioritises Development of AR Smart Glasses to Beat Meta: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With Android 16, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  10. Apple India Produces $22 Billion of iPhones in Shift From China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »