Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Laptop Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 will start in India on July 31 at 12pm IST.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 18:53 IST
Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours early access

Highlights
  • SBI Credit Card users can get a 10 percent instant discount
  • HSBC, IDFC, and Yes Bank users can enjoy a 7.5 percent instant discount
  • HDFC Bank users can avail of up to Rs. 4,500 instant discount
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale will start on July 31 at 12pm IST. A wide range of products, including furniture, home appliances, electronic items and personal gadgets, will be offered at a discounted rate during the sale. Meanwhile, Prime members will get 12 hours of early access to the discount offers. There are additional benefits, like bank and exchange offers, to further lower the effective prices. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce site has revealed some of the best deals on laptops.

Among the added benefits, SBI Credit Card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. HSBC, IDFC, and Yes Bank users can enjoy a 7.5 percent instant discount. HDFC Bank users can avail of up to Rs. 4,500 instant discount as well. There are additional exchange and coupon offers that can help shoppers lower the effective price of the product. The effective sale prices in the table below are inclusive of some of these offers.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 400 nits brightness, powered by Intel's Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, paired with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard SSD storage, can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1,09,990. Meanwhile, more mid-range options, like the Asus Vivobook 15 2024 or Samsung's Galaxy Book 3, can be bought at a discounted Rs. 66,990 and Rs. 58,490, respectively.

Best Laptop Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Rs. 1,46,890 Rs. 1,09,990 Buy Now
Acer Swift 14 AI Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,04,990 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 5430 Rs. 96,480 Rs. 76,990 Buy Now
HP Pavilion 14 Rs. 97,867 Rs. 75,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Rs. 1,06,990 Rs. 74,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15 2024 Rs. 85,990 Rs. 66,990 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Rs. 93,900 Rs. 58,490 Buy Now
