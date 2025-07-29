Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale will start on July 31 at 12pm IST. A wide range of products, including furniture, home appliances, electronic items and personal gadgets, will be offered at a discounted rate during the sale. Meanwhile, Prime members will get 12 hours of early access to the discount offers. There are additional benefits, like bank and exchange offers, to further lower the effective prices. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce site has revealed some of the best deals on laptops.

Among the added benefits, SBI Credit Card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. HSBC, IDFC, and Yes Bank users can enjoy a 7.5 percent instant discount. HDFC Bank users can avail of up to Rs. 4,500 instant discount as well. There are additional exchange and coupon offers that can help shoppers lower the effective price of the product. The effective sale prices in the table below are inclusive of some of these offers.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 400 nits brightness, powered by Intel's Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, paired with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard SSD storage, can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1,09,990. Meanwhile, more mid-range options, like the Asus Vivobook 15 2024 or Samsung's Galaxy Book 3, can be bought at a discounted Rs. 66,990 and Rs. 58,490, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.