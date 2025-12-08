Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red Colourway Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features

The new Velvet Red variant of the Oppo Find X9 has the same hardware and features as the other two colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2025 14:19 IST
Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red Colourway Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red variant was unveiled after the Space Black and Titanium Grey shades went on sale

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
  • The handset carries a Hasselblad-tuned camera setup
  • The Oppo Find X9 packs a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery
Oppo has expanded the colour options of its flagship Oppo Find X9 smartphone in India with the launch of a new Velvet Red variant. Announced at the end of November, the limited colour edition is aimed at buyers looking for a more distinctive finish while retaining the same premium hardware experience as the standard models. The new shade is only available to customers who opt for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration and is now available through major online platforms and offline retail outlets across the country. 

Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red Colour Option Price in India, Availability

Oppo unveiled the Velvet Red colour option for the Find X9 handset in late November, available exclusively in the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The Velvet Red variant is priced at Rs. 74,999, which is now available for purchase through the Oppo India e-store, Flipkart, and authorised retail partners.

With select bank offers, customers can buy the Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red variant at an effective price of Rs. 67,499, along with additional exchange benefits. Oppo said the new colourway was introduced in response to strong consumer demand for a "more expressive colour option." The Velvet Red finish joins the existing Titanium Grey and Space Black shades. 

Oppo is offering up to 10 percent instant cashback on purchases made using eligible bank cards. No-cost EMI options are available for up to 24 months, and buyers can also get exchange bonuses through Cashify and Servify. Zero down payment schemes are available through selected finance partners as well.

The Oppo Find X9 series comes with a 180-day hardware replacement policy. Customers can also get three months of Google Gemini Pro access. Jio users on postpaid plans of Rs. 649 and above will receive benefits worth Rs. 2,250. The company added that users aged 18 to 25 on Jio plans will receive 18 months of Gemini Pro access at no extra cost.

Oppo Find X9 Features, Specifications

The new Velvet Red colour variant of the Find X9 carries the same hardware and features as the grey and black models. It has a 6.59-inch (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.0. The handset comes with a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

For optics, the Hasselblad-backed camera setup of the Oppo Find X9 includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It also houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The phone is claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. For biometric authentication, it has an in-display ultrasound fingerprint sensor.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
