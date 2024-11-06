Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung's Next Generation Bixby Assistant With AI Capabilities Introduced in China

Samsung's Next-Generation Bixby Assistant With AI Capabilities Introduced in China

The new Bixby AI assistant is available on the Galaxy W25, Galaxy W25 Flip in China.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2024 20:16 IST
Samsung's Next-Generation Bixby Assistant With AI Capabilities Introduced in China

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s next-generation Bixby is reportedly integrated with the first-party apps

Highlights
  • The AI-powered Bixby can show information using video and text
  • Samsung’s next-generation Bixby can also translate web pages
  • The company says Bixby can also understand complex instructions
Advertisement

Samsung has quietly introduced the next generation of its native virtual assistant Bixby in China. The upgraded virtual assistant now comes with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and can understand complex commands made in natural language. The new Bixby AI assistant was recently added to the Samsung Galaxy W25 series that was launched in China. Currently, this version of the virtual assistant is not available in other markets and the tech giant has not revealed when it might be available in the global version of its smartphones.

Samsung's Next-Generation Bixby With AI Capabilities

The details about the next-generation Bixby assistant were shared by Samsung on the product page of the Galaxy W25 smartphone. Notably, this is said to be the China-specific version of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that launched in South Korea. Alongside, the company also launched the Galaxy W25 Flip which is a rebranded Galaxy Z Flip 6.

One of the biggest highlights of this version of Bixby is that it now has a better understanding of the context behind a natural language command and can process complex instructions. For instance, users can ask the virtual assistant “How to get there?” and based on their usual travel pattern, it will show the navigation to their workplace. However, Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to confirm its capabilities.

Samsung says the AI-powered Bixby can respond to user prompts with both text and video responses. However, the AI chatbot cannot generate videos. Instead, it sources the most relevant videos from the web. Additionally, the virtual assistant can also translate web pages and save generated outputs in different Microsoft Office file formats such as Word, PPT, and more.

Apart from capabilities, the next-generation Bixby has also received a new user interface. Based on the images shared on the product page, the virtual assistant can be opened in a full-screen interface with a text field at the bottom and a minimal layout with a white background. Users can interact with the virtual assistant using both text and verbal prompts. The Bixby AI assistant can also be activated on any other screen on the smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Bixby, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database

Related Stories

Samsung's Next-Generation Bixby Assistant With AI Capabilities Introduced in China
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  3. ViewSonic Launches 4K RGB Laser Projector With These Features
  4. Gumasthan OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  5. Honor X9c With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, IP65M Rating Launched
  6. Logitech G Debuts New Pro-Series Gaming Mice, Keyboard in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Parker Solar Probe Prepares for Closest Approach to Sun After Last Venus Flyby
  2. Samsung's Next-Generation Bixby Assistant With AI Capabilities Introduced in China
  3. Japan Launches World's First Wooden Satellite LignoSat into Space
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database
  5. Paytm UPI Statement Download Feature Introduced to Help Users Track Transactions
  6. New Oppo Phone Surfaces on TENAA Website; Could Be the Oppo A5 Pro
  7. India-UK Team Proposes Experiment to Test Quantum Behaviour of Gravity with Diamond Crystals
  8. Sony Launches Chroma Collection PS5 Peripherals, Fortnite Limited Edition Controller in India
  9. xAI Rolling Out Grok API for Developers, Offers $25 of Free Credits Per Month
  10. India Targets 2028 for Chandrayaan-4 Sample Return Mission to Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »