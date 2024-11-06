Samsung has quietly introduced the next generation of its native virtual assistant Bixby in China. The upgraded virtual assistant now comes with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and can understand complex commands made in natural language. The new Bixby AI assistant was recently added to the Samsung Galaxy W25 series that was launched in China. Currently, this version of the virtual assistant is not available in other markets and the tech giant has not revealed when it might be available in the global version of its smartphones.

Samsung's Next-Generation Bixby With AI Capabilities

The details about the next-generation Bixby assistant were shared by Samsung on the product page of the Galaxy W25 smartphone. Notably, this is said to be the China-specific version of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that launched in South Korea. Alongside, the company also launched the Galaxy W25 Flip which is a rebranded Galaxy Z Flip 6.

One of the biggest highlights of this version of Bixby is that it now has a better understanding of the context behind a natural language command and can process complex instructions. For instance, users can ask the virtual assistant “How to get there?” and based on their usual travel pattern, it will show the navigation to their workplace. However, Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to confirm its capabilities.

Samsung says the AI-powered Bixby can respond to user prompts with both text and video responses. However, the AI chatbot cannot generate videos. Instead, it sources the most relevant videos from the web. Additionally, the virtual assistant can also translate web pages and save generated outputs in different Microsoft Office file formats such as Word, PPT, and more.

Apart from capabilities, the next-generation Bixby has also received a new user interface. Based on the images shared on the product page, the virtual assistant can be opened in a full-screen interface with a text field at the bottom and a minimal layout with a white background. Users can interact with the virtual assistant using both text and verbal prompts. The Bixby AI assistant can also be activated on any other screen on the smartphone.

