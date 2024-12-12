Samsung Galaxy S25 trio launch is believed to be around the corner and a new leak suggests the design elements of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The recently surfaced alleged dummy units depict what the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra successor could look like. They appear to lack camera rings and a periscope camera module. Dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra suggest black and silver hues. These dummies are said to be manufactured in China and sold online.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Leaked Photos

Images of alleged dummy units of Galaxy S25 Ultra come courtesy of well-known tipster Roland Quandt (‪@rquandt.bsky.social‬). The leak suggests that the South Korean technology conglomerate's flagship Galaxy S series phone will undergo rear design changes. The camera array appears to be laid out the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but camera rings are absent in the images. It also appears to lack a periscope camera.

The tipster states that these dummies were manufactured in China and sold online. They showcase black and silver shades for the phone. Samsung is likely to offer more standard and online exclusive colour options at the time of launch. The dummy units do not show sharp corners and it does appear to agree with previous leaks about the phones featuring rounded corners and a less boxy design.

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra in January next year. The event could take place on January 22 in San Francisco, United States.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could carry a quad rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is believed to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.