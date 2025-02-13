Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Capacity Tipped to Be Less Than 6,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been tipped to use silicon-carbon batteries.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 February 2025 14:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Capacity Tipped to Be Less Than 6,000mAh

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could get an Exynos 2600 SoC
  • It may get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
  • The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely sport an Under-Display Camera (UDC)
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which was launched earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. Details about the purported Galaxy S26 series handset have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The expected chipset and camera specifications of the Ultra smartphone have also leaked. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been tipped to pack a silicon-carbon battery. Now, a tipster has weighed in on the likely battery size that the phone may house.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Details (Expected)

Samsung is tipped to pack a smaller-than-expected battery in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to an X post by tipster PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro). The handset may house a battery with a capacity less than 6,000mAh. To show confidence in this information, the tipster added that he would delete his Twitter (now X) account if the phone gets a 7,000mAh or even a 6,000mAh battery. He claimed in another post that the internal Samsung Test Lab suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will carry a battery with a capacity of 5,396mAh.

Previous leaks suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including the Ultra variant, is likely to use silicon-carbon batteries instead of lithium-ion batteries. These are expected to increase the energy density of a cell by 10 percent and are said to be safer as well as more environmentally friendly. The tipster did not specify if the Galaxy S26 Ultra will use silicon-carbon or lithium-ion cells.

Notably, the current Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra carries a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the preceding Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Other Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 are tipped to use Exynos chipsets, possibly the Exynos 2600. The Ultra variant may also get an Under Display Camera (UDC), similar to the inner screen selfie cameras found on the Galaxy Z Fold smartphones. 

Another report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could sport a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. The existing Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and OIS support as well as a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISS 

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Capacity Tipped to Be Less Than 6,000mAh
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  3. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
  4. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  5. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, Availability, and More
  6. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  8. Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset With AI Capabilities
  9. Adobe's AI-Powered Video Generation Tool Is Now Available in Public Beta
  10. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services, Starts Discussions with Potential Partners: Source
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Capacity Tipped to Be Less Than 6,000mAh
  3. The Biggest Announcements at Sony's State of Play: Saros, Tides of Annihilation, Days Gone Remastered and More
  4. Apple TV for Android App Now Available on Google Play, to Allow Access to Apple Originals
  5. PM Modi Said to Meet Elon Musk for Possible Starlink Talks During US Trip
  6. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OpenAI Says Elon Musk's Takeover Bid Contradicts His Lawsuit Against It
  8. Adobe Releases AI-Powered Generate Video in Public Beta, Redesigns Firefly Web App
  9. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leak Online
  10. Baidu to Make AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Free of Charge from April 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »