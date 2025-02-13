Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which was launched earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. Details about the purported Galaxy S26 series handset have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The expected chipset and camera specifications of the Ultra smartphone have also leaked. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been tipped to pack a silicon-carbon battery. Now, a tipster has weighed in on the likely battery size that the phone may house.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Details (Expected)

Samsung is tipped to pack a smaller-than-expected battery in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to an X post by tipster PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro). The handset may house a battery with a capacity less than 6,000mAh. To show confidence in this information, the tipster added that he would delete his Twitter (now X) account if the phone gets a 7,000mAh or even a 6,000mAh battery. He claimed in another post that the internal Samsung Test Lab suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will carry a battery with a capacity of 5,396mAh.

Even it's not complete 5500mAh it's like 5396mAh. — PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) February 11, 2025

Previous leaks suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including the Ultra variant, is likely to use silicon-carbon batteries instead of lithium-ion batteries. These are expected to increase the energy density of a cell by 10 percent and are said to be safer as well as more environmentally friendly. The tipster did not specify if the Galaxy S26 Ultra will use silicon-carbon or lithium-ion cells.

Notably, the current Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra carries a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the preceding Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Other Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 are tipped to use Exynos chipsets, possibly the Exynos 2600. The Ultra variant may also get an Under Display Camera (UDC), similar to the inner screen selfie cameras found on the Galaxy Z Fold smartphones.

Another report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could sport a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. The existing Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and OIS support as well as a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.