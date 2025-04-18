Technology News
  Perplexity AI Said to Be in Talks With Samsung, Motorola for Virtual Assistant Integration Deal

Perplexity AI Said to Be in Talks With Samsung, Motorola for Virtual Assistant Integration Deal

Perplexity’s partnership with Motorola could reportedly be announced later this month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 11:59 IST
Perplexity AI Said to Be in Talks With Samsung, Motorola for Virtual Assistant Integration Deal

Photo Credit: Perplexity

Perplexity is reportedly planning to take on Google and OpenAI with its virtual assistant

Highlights
  • Perplexity’s partnership with Samsung is said to be in the talking stage
  • Samsung could reportedly pre-install the Perplexity app on its phones
  • Perplexity Assistant was launched in January
Perplexity is reportedly exploring partnership options to increase the visibility of its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. As per the report, the company is in talks with Lenovo-owned Motorola and Samsung to integrate the virtual assistant into their devices. It is said that the partnership with Motorola could be announced soon, while discussions are still ongoing with the South Korean tech giant. Notably, the AI firm introduced the virtual assistant for Android devices in January. It can answer questions, generate messages, as well as perform some app-based tasks.

Perplexity's Partnership With Motorola Could Be Announced This Month

According to a Bloomberg report, the AI firm is trying to increase the adoption of the Perplexity Assistant by making it available in Samsung and Motorola devices. Citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter, the report claimed that the deal with Motorola has already reached an agreement and could be announced in April itself.

Notably, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company is said to be hosting a product event in New York City on April 24. The two companies could formally announce the partnership at the event. Details of the partnership and the financial terms are currently not known.

The partnership with Samsung is still in the discussion stage, the report claimed. Perplexity and the tech giant are said to be exploring the nature of the tie-up. The options reportedly include making Perplexity Assistant the default AI assistant option or pre-installing the app on its phones. The South Korean company is said to also be considering promoting the app within the Galaxy Store.

While preloading the app on phones or promoting Perplexity in its app marketplace is relatively straightforward, making it a default assistant could be trickier for Samsung, given its existing partnership with Google.

The Mountain View-based tech giant powers several AI-powered features in Samsung phones. The Circle to Search feature, which was created by Google, also debuted first on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

As such, adding Perplexity Assistant as a default virtual assistant on its phones could negatively impact Samsung's partnership with Google, which is also trying to push its Gemini AI assistant to more users.

Perplexity, Samsung, Motorola, AI, Artificial intelligence, Virtual Assistant
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Perplexity AI Said to Be in Talks With Samsung, Motorola for Virtual Assistant Integration Deal
