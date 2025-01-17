Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Use Silicon-Carbon Batteries

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled on January 22. The lineup will likely include a base, a Plus and an Ultra variant, which are said to succeed the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets, respectively. Even before the Galaxy S25 series hits the market, Samsung's next range of Galaxy S-series phones, the Galaxy S26 lineup, is under speculation. Previous reports have hinted at some display and chipset details of purported phones. A new leak has suggested that the Galaxy S26 models could pack different kinds of batteries.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Battery, Other Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will likely use silicon-carbon batteries, according to an X post by user Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve). The post cited tipster Ice Universe from Weibo. No other details about the lineup or its battery technology were stated.

The tipster's post quoted one of their older posts on X that links a report by The Elec suggesting that Samsung's battery subsidiary was "considering producing small batteries in Malaysia using the “stacking” method. The process is expected to increase the energy density of a battery by more than 10 percent.

Silicon-carbon batteries are expected to be more environmentally friendly, increase energy density, and be safer than the lithium-ion cells used in existing models. Honor unveiled the Magic 5 Pro in 2023, which has the world's first silicon-carbon battery.

An earlier report claimed that Samsung is working on developing a battery aimed to include considerably more silicon content than the existing cells. Notably, the upcoming Galaxy S25 series is expected to continue featuring lithium-ion batteries.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is tipped to include Exynos chips. The base and plus variants may get the in-house Exynos chipsets, while the Ultra variant could carry Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon processor. The Ultra version is expected to get a display with Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology. An older report suggested that the company could replace the Plus and Ultra monikers in the Galaxy S26 series with Pro and Note, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch: All We Know

Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22 in San Jose, California. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra variants on the day. A fourth Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim model has been tipped to join the flagship series, but it may release later in May. The phones are expected to get Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.